Arkansas defensive back Myles Slusher officially enters transfer portal

Two days after Arkansas defensive back Myles Slusher was officially no longer with the Razorbacks program, he is bound for the transfer portal.

Slusher, who started six games for Arkansas at nickel this season, did not make the trip to Missouri for the Razorbacks’ final game of the season. Arkansas staff members said 30 minutes before kickoff that Slusher had quit the team. Slusher denied quitting via Twitter before deleting the tweet.

Both he and Arkansas understood he would no longer be with the program going forward, either way, and on Sunday afternoon, Slusher took back to social media to announce his entering the portal.

First, I Would Like To Thank The University Of Arkansas For Everything. Helped Me Learn Myself More Than Anything, Especially Overcoming Adversity. I Want To Thank Coach Odom For Believing In Me. With That Being Said, I Will Be Entering The Transfer Portal To Find A New Home. — Myles Slusher (@mylesslusher) November 27, 2022

Slusher was arrested with teammate Anthony Brown earlier in November after an altercation with police following the team’s loss to Liberty. Police body-cam footage showed Brown being violently moved from the street where he and others were gathered around 2 a.m. Slusher allegedly made an effort to help Brown and was arrested, as well.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman announced a one-game suspension for both players the two days later. Slusher returned for the Razorbacks’ penultimate game against Ole Miss, but Pittman said the day after the junior told him he would no longer be with the team.

Slusher is the sixth player to enter the portal since August. Others are expected to announce before January.

Defensive back Myles Slusher

Slusher had 28 tackles including five for loss in six games, all starts, in 2022. He started eight games the previous two seasons.

Running back James Jointer

Jointer, a freshman, played in one game, logging three carries for nine yards.

Wide receiver Jaqualyn Crawford

Crawford announced his decision to enter the portal in fall camp. He had three catches for 27 yards in seven games last year. He will be a senior.

Defensive tackle Taylor Lewis

Lewis did not play for Arkansas after transferring from College of the Canyons after the 2021 season. He, too, announced his decision in fall camp. He will be a junior.

Running back Javion Hunt

Javion Hunt, a sophomore, left the team a few weeks into the season after being buried on the depth chart. He had four carries for 19 yards in 2021.

Wide receiver Warren Thompson

Besides Slusher, Thompson was the most significant contributor who has stated an intention to enter the transfer portal. He quit the team two weeks before season’s end. He had 12 catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

