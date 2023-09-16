Arkansas defeats Lady Vols in SEC opener

No. 11 Arkansas (4-3-1, 1-0 SEC) defeated Tennessee (5-2-1, 0-1 SEC), 3-1, Friday at Regal Soccer Stadium.

The contest opened Southeastern Conference play.

Senior Lawson Renie scored Tennessee’s goal in the contest. Bea Franklin scored two goals for Arkansas.

“We didn’t finish on set pieces. We did a pretty good job overall, but we didn’t do enough on a few occasions,” Tennessee head coach Joe Kirt said. “Dealing with the throw-ins, dealing with the corners, we knew they were talented at that. That’s their strength, and we weren’t good enough today in that area. I’m proud of our team’s effort, their fight, and the chances we created. Our team’s performance and effort today was tremendous.”

The Lady Vols will next host Florida on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. EDT.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire