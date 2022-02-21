Arkansas Cracks The Top-20 In The Latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
The days keep passing, and the Razorbacks keep winning.
Arkansas basketball grabbed two more wins last week, defeating Missouri on the road Tuesday, 76-57, and shutting down No. 16 Tennessee inside Bud Walton Arena on Saturday, 58-48.
With those two wins, the Razorbacks have moved up six spots to No. 18 in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, powered by USA Today Sports.
Rank
Team
Record
PTS
1st
Prev
Chg
Hi/Lo
1
23-2
800
32
1
—
1/5
2
24-2
757
0
4
2
2/NR
3
22-5
682
0
3
—
3/21
4
24-3
669
0
2
-2
1/22
5
22-4
658
0
6
1
3/10
6
23-4
652
0
5
-1
1/9
7
24-4
643
0
7
—
1/7
8
21-6
546
0
10
2
4/22
9
21-6
534
0
11
2
9/NR
10
22-3
511
0
9
-1
9/NR
11
22-5
509
0
8
-3
1/11
12
21-5
434
0
16
4
8/NR
13
19-5
394
0
14
1
2/14
14
19-7
375
0
12
-2
10/NR
15
22-4
333
0
15
—
7/15
16
23-4
325
0
17
1
7/NR
17
19-7
311
0
13
-4
13/25
18
21-6
211
0
24
6
9/NR
19
Ohio St.
16-7
179
0
18
-1
12/NR
20
19-7
170
0
24
4
17/NR
21
26-2
163
0
21
—
21/NR
22
19-8
151
0
20
-2
5/25
23
Saint Mary’s
22-6
75
0
NR
4
22/NR
24
18-8
72
0
19
-5
9/NR
25
17-10
46
0
NR
1
8/NR
Dropped Out: No. 22 Wyoming; No. 23 Marquette.
Receiving Votes: Wyoming 34; Marquette 31; Wake Forest 26; Iowa 19; Rutgers 17; Notre Dame 17; Creighton 12; Boise St. 12; Colorado St. 11; Southern Methodist 5; San Diego St. 4; Davidson 4; Miami-Florida 3; Seton Hall 2; North Texas 2; San Francisco 1
Arkansas holds a spot in the Ferris Mowers Poll for the second straight week, joining four other SEC programs in the poll.
Facing a tough week with a trip to Florida on Tuesday, and a home tilt with No. 3 Kentucky on Saturday, the Razorbacks will look to improve their poll position by grabbing two more wins.