Arkansas Cracks The Top-20 In The Latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Taylor Jones
·2 min read

The days keep passing, and the Razorbacks keep winning.

Arkansas basketball grabbed two more wins last week, defeating Missouri on the road Tuesday, 76-57, and shutting down No. 16 Tennessee inside Bud Walton Arena on Saturday, 58-48.

With those two wins, the Razorbacks have moved up six spots to No. 18 in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, powered by USA Today Sports.

Rank

Team

Record

PTS

1st

Prev

Chg

Hi/Lo

1

Gonzaga

23-2

800

32

1

1/5

2

Arizona

24-2

757

0

4

2

2/NR

3

Kentucky

22-5

682

0

3

3/21

4

Auburn

24-3

669

0

2

-2

1/22

5

Kansas

22-4

658

0

6

1

3/10

6

Duke

23-4

652

0

5

-1

1/9

7

Purdue

24-4

643

0

7

1/7

8

Villanova

21-6

546

0

10

2

4/22

9

Texas Tech

21-6

534

0

11

2

9/NR

10

Providence

22-3

511

0

9

-1

9/NR

11

Baylor

22-5

509

0

8

-3

1/11

12

Wisconsin

21-5

434

0

16

4

8/NR

13

UCLA

19-5

394

0

14

1

2/14

14

Illinois

19-7

375

0

12

-2

10/NR

15

Houston

22-4

333

0

15

7/15

16

Southern California

23-4

325

0

17

1

7/NR

17

Tennessee

19-7

311

0

13

-4

13/25

18

Arkansas

21-6

211

0

24

6

9/NR

19

Ohio St.

16-7

179

0

18

-1

12/NR

20

Connecticut

19-7

170

0

24

4

17/NR

21

Murray St.

26-2

163

0

21

21/NR

22

Texas

19-8

151

0

20

-2

5/25

23

Saint Mary’s

22-6

75

0

NR

4

22/NR

24

Michigan St

18-8

72

0

19

-5

9/NR

25

Alabama

17-10

46

0

NR

1

8/NR

Dropped Out: No. 22 Wyoming; No. 23 Marquette.

Receiving Votes: Wyoming 34; Marquette 31; Wake Forest 26; Iowa 19; Rutgers 17; Notre Dame 17; Creighton 12; Boise St. 12; Colorado St. 11; Southern Methodist 5; San Diego St. 4; Davidson 4; Miami-Florida 3; Seton Hall 2; North Texas 2; San Francisco 1

Arkansas holds a spot in the Ferris Mowers Poll for the second straight week, joining four other SEC programs in the poll.

Facing a tough week with a trip to Florida on Tuesday, and a home tilt with No. 3 Kentucky on Saturday, the Razorbacks will look to improve their poll position by grabbing two more wins.

Recommended Stories