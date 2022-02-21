Arkansas Cracks The Top-20 In The Latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

The days keep passing, and the Razorbacks keep winning.

Arkansas basketball grabbed two more wins last week, defeating Missouri on the road Tuesday, 76-57, and shutting down No. 16 Tennessee inside Bud Walton Arena on Saturday, 58-48.

With those two wins, the Razorbacks have moved up six spots to No. 18 in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, powered by USA Today Sports.

Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi/Lo 1 Gonzaga 23-2 800 32 1 — 1/5 2 Arizona 24-2 757 0 4 2 2/NR 3 Kentucky 22-5 682 0 3 — 3/21 4 Auburn 24-3 669 0 2 -2 1/22 5 Kansas 22-4 658 0 6 1 3/10 6 Duke 23-4 652 0 5 -1 1/9 7 Purdue 24-4 643 0 7 — 1/7 8 Villanova 21-6 546 0 10 2 4/22 9 Texas Tech 21-6 534 0 11 2 9/NR 10 Providence 22-3 511 0 9 -1 9/NR 11 Baylor 22-5 509 0 8 -3 1/11 12 Wisconsin 21-5 434 0 16 4 8/NR 13 UCLA 19-5 394 0 14 1 2/14 14 Illinois 19-7 375 0 12 -2 10/NR 15 Houston 22-4 333 0 15 — 7/15 16 Southern California 23-4 325 0 17 1 7/NR 17 Tennessee 19-7 311 0 13 -4 13/25 18 Arkansas 21-6 211 0 24 6 9/NR 19 Ohio St. 16-7 179 0 18 -1 12/NR 20 Connecticut 19-7 170 0 24 4 17/NR 21 Murray St. 26-2 163 0 21 — 21/NR 22 Texas 19-8 151 0 20 -2 5/25 23 Saint Mary’s 22-6 75 0 NR 4 22/NR 24 Michigan St 18-8 72 0 19 -5 9/NR 25 Alabama 17-10 46 0 NR 1 8/NR

Dropped Out: No. 22 Wyoming; No. 23 Marquette.

Receiving Votes: Wyoming 34; Marquette 31; Wake Forest 26; Iowa 19; Rutgers 17; Notre Dame 17; Creighton 12; Boise St. 12; Colorado St. 11; Southern Methodist 5; San Diego St. 4; Davidson 4; Miami-Florida 3; Seton Hall 2; North Texas 2; San Francisco 1

Arkansas holds a spot in the Ferris Mowers Poll for the second straight week, joining four other SEC programs in the poll.

Facing a tough week with a trip to Florida on Tuesday, and a home tilt with No. 3 Kentucky on Saturday, the Razorbacks will look to improve their poll position by grabbing two more wins.