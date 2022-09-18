Arkansas cracks Top 10 in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll now, too

It might not have been the most impressive victory of the season, but FBS coaches (and sports information directors) across the country didn’t hurt Arkansas too bad for it.

The Razorbacks defended home turf in the return of Bobby Petrino on Saturday night with a 38-27 victory to keep a perfect start, 3-0, intact. When the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll was released on Sunday, the Hogs found themselves in familiar territory, ranked No. 10.

Arkansas gets its first real challenge on Saturday when the Hogs play Texas A&M in the Southwest Classic. The Aggies upset Miami (FL) in Week 3 just a week after falling to Appalachian State. A&M moved up two spots with the victory.

The SEC, per usual, was all over the rankings. Georgia moved to No. 1 from No. 2 and Alabama dropped the same accordingly. Kentucky checked in at No. 9 and Arkansas No. 10, respectively. Then came Tennessee at No. 12, moving up four spots. Ole Miss moved up four spots to No. 13 and the Aggies. The other ranked team from the league was Florida, which checked in 22nd. Mississippi State also picked up two votes to land outside.

Miami (FL)

Sep 17, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal talks with this team during a timeout during the second half of the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Lost to then-No. 24 Texas A&M, 17-9

Washington

Sep 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) celebrates with fans following a 39-28 victory against the Michigan State Spartans at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Beat then-No. 11 Michigan State, 39-28

Brigham Young

Nov 6, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; The Brigham Young Cougars mascot, Cosmo reacts after he belly flopped into a pool during their game against the Idaho State Bengals at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Lost to then-No. 24 Oregon, 41-20

Florida

Sep 3, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA;Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) is congratulated by teammates as he scores a td against the Utah Utes during the second half at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Beat South Florida, 31-28

Michigan State

Sep 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) escapes a potential safety sack by Washington Huskies linebacker Dominique Hampton (7) during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Lost to Washington, 39-28

Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 03: Kam Dewberry #75 of the Texas A&M Aggies stands with Head Coach Jimbo Fisher following their 31-0 win over the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field on September 03, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Beat then-No. 11 Miami, 17-9

Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Texas-San Antonio, 41-20

Oregon

Fans pack the stands of the Oregon Spring Game Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Autzen Stadium.

Beat then-No. 14 Brigham Young, 41-20

Baylor

Oct 17, 2015; Waco, TX, USA; A detailed view of a Baylor Bears helmet before the game between the Bears and the West Virginia Mountaineers at McLane Stadium. The Bears defeat the Mountaineers 62-38. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Texas State, 42-7

Wake Forest

Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) gets ready to celebrate during the fourth quarter Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights faced each other in the 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Wake Forest defeated Rutgers 38-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Beat Liberty, 37-36

Penn State

Nov 27, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Auburn, 41-22

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – SEPTEMBER 25 : Cam Rising #7 of the Utah Utes throws a pass during warmups before their game against the Washington State Cougars September 25, 2021 at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Beat San Diego State, 35-7

Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin

(Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)

Beat Georgia Tech, 42-0

Tennessee

Sep 10, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tennessee Volunteers offensive coordinator Alex Golesh (left) and quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) celebrate as they leave the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Tennessee won 34-27 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Akron, 63-6

North Carolina State

Sep 17, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Demie-Sumo-Karngbaye (0) reacts after making a first down during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Texas Tech, 27-14

Arkansas

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) drops back to pass against Missouri State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Beat Missouri State, 38-27

Kentucky

Sep 18, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) lines up a pass during the fourth quarter against the Chattanooga Mocs at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Youngstown State, 31-0

Oklahoma State

Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy greets fans during the Spirit Walk before a college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 63-7

Sep 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) reacts after a game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Fresno State, 45-17

Oklahoma

Helmets sit on the field before an NCAA football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Oklahoma won 28-24. [Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman]

Beat Nebraska, 49-14

Clemson

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates after corner back Mario Goodrich (31) scored a touchdown after an interception during the third quarter of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Beat Louisiana Tech, 48-20

Michigan

Jim Harbaugh listens to plays on the field during the Michigan spring game April 2, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Beat Connecticut, 59-0

Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and players stand at midfield for a tribute to Dwayne Haskins during the spring football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 16, 2022.

Beat Toledo, 77-21

Alabama

Sep 3, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) runs the ball after catching a pass against the Utah State Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 55-0. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Louisiana-Monroe, 63-7

Georgia

Sep 10, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) can’t hold a pass over Samford Bulldogs safety Wade White (40) in the end zone during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Beat South Carolina, 48-7

