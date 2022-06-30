Arkansas commit making noise at the Elite 11 finals

The 20 best quarterbacks of the 2023 class are wrapping up a great week of competition at the Elite 11 finals, including an Arkansas commit.

Malachi Singleton, a four-star quarterback pledge for the 2023 class from Acworth, Ga. has competed in California this week as part of the prestigious quarterback competition. While there, he has caught the attention of the Elite 11 coaching staff.

Each day, Singleton has climbed among the rankings. By blending junior season film with camp evaluation, Singleton has increased his ranking from No. 11 to No. 7 in just one day.

Greg Biggins of 247sports revealed that Singleton’s dual threat ability is what makes him one of the best quarterbacks at the camp:

He’s known as a dual-threat and would probably be ranked among the top running backs in this year’s class when you see what he can do in the field. This week, he’s shown he can throw the rock as well and is going to give opposing defensive coordinators a lot of headaches in a few years.

Singleton is one of three quarterbacks that have committed to an SEC program, joining Alabama commit Eli Holstein and Tennessee pledge Nico Iamaleava.

List