Arkansas comes alive, falls short against No. 12 LSU

LSU scored on a 20-yard field goal with five seconds left to beat Arkansas, 34-31, on Saturday night.

Arkansas tied the game twice in the fourth quarter before the Tigers took the permanent lead. Quarterback KJ Jefferson connected with Luke Hasz with 14:11 left to tie the game at 24 then again with 5:06 left to make it 31-all.

The Tigers went 72 yards in 5:01 on the drive after Hasz’s second score to practically end things. LSU scored touchdowns on each of its four drives in the second half.

Jefferson’s Hail Mary was intercepted at the LSU 20 to end the game.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was 20 of 29 for 320 yards with four touchdowns to lead the Tigers.

Jefferson nearly matched him, going 21 of 31 for 289 yards with three touchdowns.

Arkansas’ next game is Week 5 in Arlington, Texas, against Texas A&M. Kick is set for 11 a.m.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire