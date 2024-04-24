Arkansas coach John Calipari set to be NABC Board President

Arkansas basketball coach John Calipari has a new gig. It’s a side gig, though, so Razorbacks fans need not panic.

Calipari, introduced as Arkansas’ new head coach earlier in April, will serve as president of the National Asssociation of Basketball Coaches Board of Directors for the upcoming season. The job entails providing strategic leadership for the board of directors through advocacry and initiatives that support coaching communities and college basketball, according to a press release.

Calipari was the groups vice president last basketball season and has been on the board since 2013. The job lasts through the 2025 Final Four.

Calipari is getting set for his first year with the Razorbacks after leaving Kentucky. Arkansas saw coach Eric Musselman take the same job at USC and about a week later, Calipari was introduced as Arkansas’ next coach.

The Razorbacks currently have just two committed scholarship players on next year’s roster. Karter Knox committed to Arkansas on Monday and Zvonimir Ivisic signed with the Hogs last week after transferring from Kentucky.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire