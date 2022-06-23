Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn criticizes umpire during TV interview vs. Ole Miss baseball

Arkansas Razorbacks baseball head coach Dave Van Horn did an interview on ESPN2 at the start of the fifth inning against Ole Miss at the College World Series on Thursday.

Van Horn had some criticism for the home plate umpire during his fifth-inning interview.

ESPN2 reporter Kris Budden asked Van Horn, "What adjustments do you want to see at the plate to get some more baserunners aboard?"

"We hit three balls hard that inning — one of them right at the third baseman, lined out to left, base hit and then we got rung up on ball four from what it looked like over here," Van Horn said. "We feel like we're getting some good swings. We just, we just need to stop 'em. Those guys can swing it over there. We got a couple pitchers that are probably a little bit tired."

Van Horn's criticism came after Arkansas' Robert Moore struck out looking on a full count to end the bottom of the fourth inning.

Kevin Sweeney was the home plate umpire for Thursday's game between Arkansas and Ole Miss.

Ole Miss beat Arkansas 2-0.

Ole Miss improved to 40-23 overall. The Arkansas Razorbacks ended the season 46-21 overall.

Ole Miss advances to face the Oklahoma Sooners in the College World Series Finals at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday.

