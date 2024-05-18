Arkansas clinches SEC Western Division title with a 6-3 win at Texas A&M

BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

The SEC Western Division baseball crown will reside in Fayetteville for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

Hudson White’s tie-breaking, three-run home run in the seventh proved to be game deciding blast as visiting No. 3 Arkansas downed No. 5 Texas A&M 6-3 Friday night in College Station, Texas.

The win gave the Razorbacks (43-11, 20-9) a two-game lead over the Aggies (43-11, 18-11) in the West race and evened the weekend series with just Saturday’s 2 p.m. regular season finale left to play.

“Yeah, just really proud of our team, proud of the coaching staff, the program as a whole to be able to hang in there in the Western Division, one of the toughest divisions in the country year in and year out,” Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said. “Just a pretty good run, honestly.

“What can I say? I mean it’s one of our goals when we start out. We’re in the Western Division and we want to finish on top. And you know there’s a lot of teams who haven’t been able to do that and we’ve done it five of the last six years.”

Will McEntire is slated to be Saturday’s Arkansas starter after his bases-loaded walk ended Texas A&M’s 1-0 win in the 11th inning on Thursday.

“We’ve been thinking about giving him a start down here, maybe in the (SEC) tournament, “ Van Horn said. “That’s who we’re going to go with.”

Normal Arkansas starting pitcher Brady Tygart is on the trip, but will not pitch.

“Yeah, giving him a little downtime,” Van Horn said. “Let him get over his soreness. He played a lot of catch yesterday and said he felt good.

“We had him looked at this past Monday and Tuesday and it came back fine. I think maybe just a little bit of downtime hopefully will do him so good and he’ll pitch for us in the (SEC) tournament.”

Kentucky’s 17-7 win over Vanderbilt on Friday clinched at least a share of the SEC Eastern Division championship and overall titles for the Wildcats.

Kentucky (39-11, 22-7) leads Tennessee (45-10, 21-8) by one game entering Saturday and are two up on Arkansas.

Gage Wood and Mason Molina (4-2) flipped mound roles on Friday night and combined with Parker Coil to get the Razorbacks to the finish line.

“It’s great,” Wood said of the championship. “You know, we’ve all worked so hard for this. It’s nothing but joy doing it again. I couldn’t be any more proud of the team. We earned this. We’ve worked for it.”

Wood went five innings while throwing 86 pitches (58 strikes) in his first start in an SEC game and only his second time to open a collegiate game.

He allowed three runs, one of which was unearned, on seven hits, fanned five and did not walk anyone on a night when Arkansas did not give out any free passes.

“I thought he did a great job,” Van Horn said. “ He gave up a two-run homer in the first after a routine play turned into an error. And he didn’t get shook up. He didn’t panic…He threw strikes, didn’t give them much. That’s all you can ask.”

Coil pitched a scoreless sixth, but hit a batter leading off the Texas A&M seventh and that prompted Van Horn to summon Molina to get the last nine Aggies’ outs.

Molina, who had started in all 12 of his previous appearances this season, came out the bullpen for the first time since his freshman season at Texas Tech.

“I thought he (Molina) did a great job,” Van Horn said. “He came in in a tough situation and got us through the inning. And then obviously came out in the eighth inning and all of a sudden we got him a three-run lead and he came out and got through that eighth.

“In the ninth he obviously starts out and he goes 3-0 on the hitter and he throws three fastballs for strikes and strikes him out looking. It was great. It was great to see him pitch like that.

“I just saw a lot of relief in his face. I know he feels great about it and we feel great about what he saw. I mean his velocity was up and he looked really good out there. It was big for our team.”

Wood was impressed with the bounce back from Molina, who had gone just 4 1/2 innings in his two starts and been victimized by his lack control in the strike zone.

“That was awesome, “ Wood said. “I loved seeing Mason go out there and shut it down and do that. It was big for him, you know. Big for his confidence. That’s who he is. We’ve all known that.

“None of us lost faith in him, either. We knew he was about to come in and do that, and I’m proud of him. That was awesome to see.”

Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle thought his team did not get enough done early in the game.

“The story of the night is that we had a bunch of hits early in the game and chances to score and not a bunch of hits late in the game,” Schlossnagle said. “I thought Coil did great and Mason Molina, who’s been a weekend starter for them, pitched well out of the bullpen. They just run quality arm after quality arm out there.”

After Florida beat Georgia 7-4 earlier in the day to clinch a top four finish for Texas A&M, Scholossnagle decided to start Brad Rudis (5-0), who had pitched just 30 innings this season.

“I felt like that put us in the top four of the league, which I feel confident will put us in a good position for the NCAA tournament,” Schlossnagle said.

Texas A&M took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of first when Jace LaViolette reached on an error and Braden Montgomery hit his 25th home run of the season.

Arkansas cut that to deficit in half on Peyton Holt’s RBI single in the second and then tied it up 2-2 on Wehiwa Aloy’s solo homer in the third.

It was Aloys’ team-leading 12th round-tripper of the 2024 campaign.

LaViolette’s RBI single in the bottom of the third plated Gavin Grahovac and gave Texas A&M a 3-2 edge.

Peyton Stovall singled leading off the sixth inning, White walked and Ben McLaughlin’s single chased home Stovall to deadlock it again 3-3.

White went to third on McLaughlin’s single, but Josh Stewart fanned pinch hitter Nolan Souza and got Holt on a fielder’s choice to keep Arkansas from taking the lead.

It stayed 3-3 until the eighth inning when Stovall again led off with a single, Aloy doubled him to third and then White unloaded on pitch from Stewart for his fifth homer of the season.

“What I saw in that inning was Stovall giving us a leadoff single, and then with two strikes Aloy smoked a double down the left field line,” Van Horn said. “All of a sudden we’ve got runners at second and third and no outs and our hottest hitter at the plate.

“I thought they were going to pitch around him a little bit. The first two pitches were way outside. Then they nibbled on the outside corner and called it a strike. It looked like it was a ball. And then the next thing you know we’ve got a full count, and he fouled off a pitch. A really tough slider away.”

Molina then closed the door with his second and third scoreless and hitless innings.

Stovall was 3 of 4 with two runs scored while Aloy, White and McLaughlin all had two of Arkansas’ 11 hits on the night.

They were batters 3 through 6 in Arkansas’ batting order.

“One and two really didn’t do much,” Van Horn said. “Think there was a walk in there. But 3, 4, 5 and 6 all the way through McLaughlin, they did get nine hits. They did all the damage. The had some really good at-bats and drove in runs. Started innings, finished them off. Got pitchers’ pitch counts up. They were really good.”



