Arkansas Climbs Three Spots In Latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Taylor Jones
·2 min read
When it comes to Arkansas Razorbacks basketball, the stock continues to rise.

The Razorbacks (23-6) won two key games last week, defeating a Florida team on the road who had just upset the Auburn Tigers, and taking down the Wildcats of Kentucky in front of a raucous crowd inside Bud Walton Arena.

Both wins are just part of an amazing run where the Razorbacks have won 13 of their last 14 games. That streak has continued to give Arkansas more and more respect as the weeks go on, including in the polls. This week, the Razorbacks check in at No. 15 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, powered by USA Today Sports.

1

Gonzaga

24-3

771

20

1

1/5

2

Duke

25-4

726

9

6

4

1/9

3

Arizona

25-3

707

0

2

-1

2/NR

4

Baylor

24-5

649

1

11

7

1/11

5

Auburn

25-4

643

1

4

-1

1/22

6

Kentucky

23-6

638

1

3

-3

3/21

7

Kansas

23-5

615

0

5

-2

3/10

8

Providence

24-3

596

0

10

2

8/NR

9

Purdue

24-5

545

0

7

-2

1/9

10

Wisconsin

23-5

522

0

12

2

8/NR

11

Villanova

21-7

458

0

8

-3

4/22

12

Texas Tech

22-7

415

0

9

-3

9/NR

13

Tennessee

21-7

401

0

17

4

13/25

14

Houston

24-4

376

0

15

1

7/15

15

Arkansas

23-6

356

0

18

3

9/NR

16

Southern California

25-4

319

0

16

7/NR

17

Illinois

20-8

271

0

14

-3

10/NR

18

UCLA

21-6

252

0

13

-5

2/18

19

Connecticut

21-7

244

0

20

1

17/NR

20

Saint Mary’s

24-6

220

0

23

3

20/NR

21

Texas

21-8

195

0

22

1

5/25

22

Murray St.

28-2

166

0

21

-1

21/NR

23

Ohio St.

18-8

104

0

19

-4

12/NR

24

Alabama

19-10

44

0

25

1

8/NR

25

Michigan St

19-9

42

0

24

-1

9/NR

25

Iowa

20-8

42

0

NR

4

25/NR

Others Receiving Votes: Colorado St. 14; Boise St. 13; Notre Dame 10; Marquette 9; Wake Forest 8; Wyoming 6; Seton Hall 6; North Texas 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 3; Iowa State 2; Creighton 2; South Dakota State 1; San Diego St. 1; Miami-Florida 1

Arkansas looks to finish the regular season on a high note, as they face LSU on Wednesday at home, then travel to Tennessee to battle the Volunteers in a rematch on Saturday in Knoxville.

