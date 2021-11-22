Arkansas climbs to 12th in Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Arkansas moved up in the Ferris Mowers Coaches poll as well.
Last week the Razorbacks were 15th, but moved up three spots to 12th in this week’s poll after a victory over perennially good mid-major Northern Iowa on Wednesday night.
Here is a look at the entire poll.
Rank
Team
Record
PTS
1st
Prev
Chg
Hi/Lo
1
4-0
797
30
1
—
1/1
2
4-0
751
2
2
—
2/2
3
3-0
725
0
3
—
3/3
4
5-0
691
0
7
3
4/7
5
4-0
635
0
8
3
5/8
6
5-0
624
0
9
3
6/9
7
3-2
546
0
4
-3
4/7
8
3-1
479
0
5
-3
5/8
9
4-0
472
0
13
4
9/13
10
4-0
441
0
16
6
10/16
11
3-0
431
0
14
3
11/14
12
3-0
357
0
15
3
12/15
13
3-2
356
0
6
-7
6/13
13
3-1
356
0
11
-2
11/13
15
2-1
321
0
10
-5
10/15
16
5-0
261
0
24
8
16/24
17
3-1
226
0
17
—
17/17
18
4-0
205
0
NR
—
18/NR
19
5-0
204
0
NR
14
19/NR
20
3-0
187
0
NR
—
20/NR
21
4-0
183
0
23
2
21/23
22
3-0
174
0
22
—
22/22
23
2-1
168
0
12
-11
12/23
24
3-0
162
0
NR
—
24/NR
25
3-0
92
0
NR
3
25/NR
Teams that dropped out:
No. 17 Ohio St.; No. 19 Florida State; No. 20 North Carolina; No. 21 Maryland; No. 25 Virginia.
