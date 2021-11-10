Arkansas checks in at 25th in CFP rankings

For the first time in five years, Arkansas saw its name on the College Football Playoff ranking announcement show.

The Razorbacks were unveiled as the No. 25 team, and will take that ranking into Saturday night’s tilt with the LSU Tigers.

Back in the #CFBPlayoff poll for the first time since 2016. pic.twitter.com/mVZY0Taq4x — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 10, 2021

Alabama, the opponent the week after the LSU game, remained No. 2 this week.

Georgia is still No. 1. Other SEC teams ranked include Texas A&M (11), Ole Miss (15) and Auburn (17).