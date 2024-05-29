Arkansas catcher Kennedy Miller named Freshman All-American

Arkansas softball catcher Kennedy Miller was named to the Freshman All-America team by Softball America Tuesday.

Miller batted .331 with eight home runs and 36 RBIs in 52 games for the Razorbacks in 2024. Her .331 clip was second on the team behind only Reagan Johnson’s .380 mark in 55 games.

Against SEC opponents, Miller batted .273 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in 24 games. She was named SEC Freshman of the Week after batting .545 with two home runs in the Razorbacks’ series victory at Auburn to begin conference play back in mid-March.

A Georgetown, Texas, native, Miller had an on-base percentage of .400 and a slugging percentage of .574. She started all 52 games she played in for coach Courtney Deifel’s team, which advanced to the Regional round of the NCAA Tournament earlier this month before being eliminated by Villanova.

Behind the plate, Miller had only one error for a .997 fielding percentage. She helped Arkansas to a 37-18 season, which included a 14-10 mark in the SEC.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire