Arkansas captains are not just studs, but true leaders

Jalen Catalon might be the safety in the country.

KJ Jefferson is the most underrated quarterback in the SEC.

Bumper Pool is one of the best tacklers in the country.

Dalton Wagner is so big, bad and athletic, the WWE wants him when his college football career is over.

The quartet aren’t just Arkansas’ batch of top players, they’re also now the Razorbacks captains for the 2022 football season. The team announced them as such on Tuesday.

Catalon, a junior safety, was a Freshman All-American two seasons before injuries sapped him of half his sophomore season last year. He’s still a projected first-round pick.

Pool was a second-team All-SEC selection this preseason. The senior’s 125 tackles led the team and were good for the 10th highest mark in the country.

Wagner is a three-year starter for the Razorbacks at right tackle. He was considered a possible option to flip to the left to replace Myron Cunningham, but he’s too good on the right to move.

Jefferson is a darkhorse Heisman Trophy contender after throwing for 21 touchdowns against just four interceptions to go along with more 2,600 yards passing. He ran for another 664 yards with six touchdowns.

The captains were chosen by their teammates.

