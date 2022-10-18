Arkansas’ bowl projections: Hogs vs Bret Bielema? More likely than you think

Bobby Petrino he isn’t, but Bret Bielema is a divisive figure among Arkansas sports fans.

Some blame the former head coach for beginning the spiral that was carried on by Chad Morris’ nadir. Only last year was Sam Pittman able pull the Razorbacks back into relevancy. Bielema coached Arkansas from 2013-17 and is now in his second year at Illinois.

Now it’s looking more and more like the two could meet in the postseason. Of the several outlets doing bowl projections this week, a majority of them have Arkansas facing a Big Ten team, much like last year when the Razorbacks beat Penn State in the Outback Bowl.

Both teams have five games left and could, obviously, go either way, but both are also trending back toward each other.

And, man, would that make a blast or what?

Arkansas vs Notre Dame

Apr 23, 2022; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman runs onto the field for warmups before the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports has Arkansas playing one of college football’s bluebloods in Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl.

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma

Erick Smith at USA TODAY has the border states meeting. Razorbacks vs Sooners would draw lots of local interest.

Arkansas vs. Washington

Sep 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) celebrates with fans following a 39-28 victory against the Michigan State Spartans at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Anyone down for Vegas in December? For fans, there are few more intriguting destinations. For Arkanasas, Razorbacks vs. Washington in the Las Vegas Bowl feels like it would be a slight disappointment. That’s what The Sporting News has right now.

Arkansas vs. Maryland

Maryland’s Deonte Banks (3) intercepts a pass intended for Indiana’s Andison Coby (10) during the Indiana versus Maryland football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Not a lot of prestige in this one. Athlon Sports is going with Hogs vs. Terps in the Music City Bowl. At least Nashville is a good spot.

Arkansas vs Maryland

PROVO UT- OCTOBER 15: Head coach Sam Pittman of the Arkansas Razorbacks and his wife Jamie react to the crowd cheering as they arrive for their game against the Brigham Young Cougars during October 15, 2022 LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

Athlon isn’t the only one going with Arkansas against Maryland. College Football News has the same matchup in the same place.

Arkansas vs. Illinois

Oct 8, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema celebrates with player Kody Case (87) after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Finally, The Athletic has the meeting that would be most intriguging and, frankly, it’s in the best place (the same as the two before): Arkansas vs. Illinois in the Music City Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire