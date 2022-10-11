Arkansas’ bowl projection hasn’t dropped as much as you think

The sexiest bowl games are off the board, no question.

But, be real. Was Arkansas ever really – we mean, really – headed to the College Football Playoff? No. Was a Big Four consolation prize possible? Sure, barely.

Arkansas was always playing for a bowl similar to the one they received last year, barring a miracle of epic proportions. Such a bowl can still come, too, though it would take a heck of a run in the second-half of the schedule. A 5-1 kind of run, even.

As for now, the Razorbacks’ predicted bowl spot isn’t still half-bad. Definitely not as bad as the crew who want to fire Kendal Briles and Barry Odom would like you to think it is.

Per USA TODAY reporter Erick Smith, Arkansas is, right now, bound for the Texas Bowl against Texas Christian.

That’s 5-0 TCU, by the way. That’s one of the best programs in the country, year-in, year-out, TCU, by the way.

On what planet is that a bad bowl?

So, buck up, Hogs fans. This thing isn’t over yet.

Arkansas vs Penn State - Outback Bowl - 2021 season

Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; SEC commissioner Greg Sankey walks the sidelines with his wife before the 2022 Outback Bowl between Arkansas and Penn State at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas 24, Penn State 10

Arkansas vs. Virginia Tech - Belk Bowl - 2016 season

Dec 29, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Drew Morgan (80) reacts after a big play in the first quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Tech 35, Arkansas 24

Arkansas vs. Kansas State - Liberty Bowl - 2015 season

Arkansas quarterback Brandon Allen (10) hands off to running back Kody Walker (24) in the first half of the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game against Kansas State Saturday, Jan. 2, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Arkansas 45, Kansas State 23

Arkansas vs. Texas - Texas Bowl - 2014 season

Dec 29, 2014; Houston, TX, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Bret Bielema celebrates the victory against the Texas Longhorns in the 2014 Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas 31, Texas 7

Arkansas vs. Kansas State - Cotton Bowl - 2011 season

Jan 6, 2012; Dallas, TX, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks receiver Jarius Wright (4) catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter against Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Arthur Brown (4) at the Cowboys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas 29, Kansas State 16

Arkansas vs. Ohio State - Sugar Bowl - 2010 season

Jan. 4, 2011; New Orleans, LA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks flag against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2011 Sugar Bowl at the Louisiana Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State 31, Arkansas 26

Arkansas vs. East Carolina - Liberty Bowl - 2009 season

Arkansas running back Dennis Johnson (33) gets past East Carolina defenders Linval Joseph (97), Jay Ross (90), and C. J. Wilson (95) in the first quarter of the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2010, in Memphis, Tenn. Blocking for Johnson at left is DeMarcus Love. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Arkansas 20, East Carolina 17

