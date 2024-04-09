Arkansas board to meet Wednesday morning, will discuss “salary in excess … of maximum”

Somebody who the University of Arkansas is considering hiring is set to make more money than normally allowed.

Wonder who it could be?

The Arkansas board of trustees have scheduled a meeting Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. to discuss “a salary in excess of line item maximum” for an employee under consideration at the Fayetteville campus. The reported employee is, of course, former Kentucky coach John Calipari.

Calipari tweeted a goodbye video to the Wildcats fan base on Tuesday. He reportedly agreed to a contract to become Arkansas’ next basketball coach Sunday, though no official word has come from the university.

Various reports have detailed Calipari’s contract with the school being for five years and between $7.5 million and $8 million per season. Former Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman, who left last week to take the same job at Southern California, made around $4 million per year.

Arkansas suffered through its worst season since 2009-10 in the Razorbacks’ most recent season. Before that, Musselman led the Hogs to back-to-back Elite Eights and followed with a Sweet 16 appearance in 2023.

If the contract is approved, as it is expected to be, reports state the athletic department is likely to introduce Calipari at a press conference Wednesday evening.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire