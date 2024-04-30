Arkansas is “biggest mover” in new D1Softball Top 25 poll, lands at No. 8

Welcome to the Top 10, Arkansas. You’re just in time for the party.

With one weekend series left in the SEC’s regular season, coach Courtney Deifel’s softball team is on the move.

After taking two of three from previously sixth-ranked LSU in Baton Rouge over the weekend, the Razorbacks (34-13 overall, 13-8 conference) moved up four spots in this week’s D1Softball Top 25 poll to land at No. 8.

Per D1Softball:

“Florida State and Arkansas were the week’s biggest movers, rising five and four spots, respectively. FSU routed Florida in a midweek matchup in Gainesville, while Arkansas took a weekend series win on the road at LSU.”

The top four teams in D1Softball’s poll remained the same as last week.

Texas (42-6 overall) stayed at No. 1 for the fourth consecutive week since their series victory over Oklahoma (45-4) in early April. The Sooners were No. 2, followed by Tennessee (37-9) at No. 3 and Oklahoma State (42-8) at No. 4.

Stanford and UCLA flipped one spot in D1Softball’s poll, with the Cardinal moving back up to No. 5 and the Bruins dropping to No. 6.

Texas A&M was the only other SEC team in the top 10 at No. 10. Florida State’s 4-0 week moved the Seminoles up to No. 11. FSU has won 14 straight games and 22 of its last 23 since March 23.

In other major polls, Arkansas stayed at No. 8 in this week’s Softball America Top 25 poll and remained at No. 15 in the USA TODAY / NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll. They rank No. 15 in the NCAA’s RPI rankings.

The Razorbacks close out the regular season beginning Friday at Bogle Park when Ole Miss (28-23, 12-13) visits Fayetteville. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m. CDT. The game can be seen on SEC Network+.

D1Softball Top 25: Week 12 Welcome to the Top Ten, Arkansas Presented by @NettingPros 🔗 https://t.co/VtglW3Cxku pic.twitter.com/MsgXM88XKJ — D1Softball (@D1Softball) April 30, 2024

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire