Arkansas has better chance to beat Florida than most expect

Not many believe that Arkansas football can go into the Gainesville and beat the Florida Gators on Saturday.

The lack of faith comes with good reason. The Hogs are 2-6 overall and 0-5 in SEC play, riding a six-game losing streak. Add in the fact that Kenny Guiton will be calling plays for the Arkansas offense, despite never having called plays previously during his coaching career, and there’s not much hope to be had.

Despite all of that, though, ESPN’s FPI projections have Saturday’s game as a virtual toss-up – giving the Razorbacks a 48.2% chance to beat the Gators in “The Swamp.” That’s the second-highest chance that ESPN has given the Hogs in SEC play so far this year, with the highest being two weeks ago against Mississippi State.

If Sam Pittman’s team is able to walk out of Gainesville victorious this weekend, it would not only go a long way in getting Pittman off the hot seat but it would also be a historic win for the program.

In 12 all-time meetings with the Gators, Arkansas has never won in Gainesville. They’ve only ever beaten Florida twice, the last of which coming in 2016 under Bret Bielema.

Kickoff from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.

