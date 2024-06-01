Arkansas belts 6 home runs to beat Southeast Missouri State 17-9 at NCAA regionals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Ben McLaughlin and Hudson White each hit two home runs and Arkansas beat Southeast Missouri State 17-9 on Friday in the NCAA Fayetteville Regional.

The Razorbacks (44-14) will move on to play the Kansas State or Louisiana Tech in a winner's bracket game. Southeast Missouri State (34-26) will face the Kansas State-Louisiana Tech loser in an elimination game.

McLaughlin's three-run homer stretched Arkansas' lead to 8-0 in the second. SEMO scored four runs in the third and fifth to tie it. The Razorbacks answered with homers from Wehiwa Aloy and Kendall Diggs in the bottom half of the fifth. McLaughlin hit a three-run home run in the seventh and White homered to left center to score three runs in the in the eighth. He also went deep for one run in the first inning.

McLaughlin was 3 for 5 and finished with six RBI. White was 2 for 4 with 5 RBI and scored three runs.

Ben Palmer and Josh Cameron combined for seven RBIs for SEMO.

___

