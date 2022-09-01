USA TODAY Sports predicts bowl rematch for Arkansas
Another matchup with Penn State in a Florida bowl game? One USA Today Writer believes this will happen.
Hear what had the Arkansas captains had to say Tuesday about the Razorbacks' season opener against Cincinnati.
HawgBeat's Mason Choate and Alex Trader talk through the visitors Arkansas will host this weekend. The guys talk through last week's marquee matchup, Preps Preview, updates to the 2024 Rivals250 and more.
Wide receiver Laviska Shenault joined the Panthers at practice on Wednesday for the first time since the Jaguars traded him to the NFC South team this week and one thing about him jumped out to his new team. Head coach Matt Rhule said the team made the trade because they need playmakers, but pivoted to [more]
Four players have been ruled out for the Florida Gators home opener against Utah.
The 2022 college football season kicks off in earnest this week, and here are seven games worth watching beginning Thursday and ending Sunday.
College football always surprises and with Week 1 at hand, our experts make predictions for the playoff and the rest highs and lows of the season.
Week 1 kicks off with some fun matchups.
Before and after Brian Kelly took the LSU job, he talked with Alabama football coach Nick Saban.
Alabama might boast the nation’s deepest pass-rushing unit, but Nick Saban believes it could have been even stronger.
Twice in the preseason, a high-profile pass rusher has absorbed a low block at the edge of the tackle box, resulting in a knee injury. Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has missed time, and he will miss more. Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt left the game on Sunday against the Lions, but he told reporters on [more]
‘If something similar happened in the Czech Republic, no one would deal with it. Since we are in America, everyone comments on it’
Ohio State vs Notre Dame game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 1 game on Thursday, September 1
The New York Giants made seven total waiver claims after cutdown day (landed four) but had none of their own players claimed off waivers.
Dispatch and South Bend sports writers pick who they believe will win in the Buckeyes-Irish game, and what the final score will be.
Arizona State is apparently a team to 'keep an eye on' as a potential coaching spot for Urban Meyer, should he return to the college ranks.
Cameron Smith probably expected doomsday predictions concerning his future in the majors following his £100 million switch to the Saudi rebel circuit, but he would surely not have anticipated the pessimism coming from a fellow golfer on the LIV Golf Series.
Stephen A. Smith believes Jimmy Garoppolo's pay cut says a lot about what teams think of the quarterback.
Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman provided a unique analysis regarding the Trey Lance-Jimmy Garoppolo situation.
Akiem Hicks takes to Twitter about the release of his former Bears teammate.
The Purdue Boilermakers and Penn State Nittany Lions open the 2022 Big Ten football season in game that was traded between TV networks.