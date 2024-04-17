Arkansas’ Beau Limmer returns home to Tyler before NFL Draft

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Before blocking for the Hogs in Arkansas, Beaux Limmer played on the offensive line in east Texas, for the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders.

As he gets ready for the NFL draft next week, limmer stopped by his old stomping grounds Tuesday afternoon.

Limmer met with the Tyler Legacy football team before they started spring practice.

He told the Red Raiders to embrace the opportunity they have to play big-time Texas high school football at the 6A level.

He also talked about how he wasn’t necessarily the most talented player coming out of Tyler legacy, but he worked hard to get where he is and encouraged the players to do the same.

Limmer also said it’s great to see his picture on the wall with other Red Raiders who’ve gone on to play at the next level.

He’s enjoyed being back in Tyler, around family and friends ahead of next week’s NFL draft, and mentioned how grateful he was for the opportunity to talk to the red raiders football team.

