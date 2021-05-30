Arkansas beats Ole Miss 3-2, advances to SEC championship

  • Arkansas players celebrate after they defeated Mississippi 3-2 to advance to the championship game of the Southeastern Conference college baseball tournament Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Arkansas' Cullen Smith (14) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run against Mississippi in the first inning of an NCAA college baseball game during the Southeastern Conference tournament Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Arkansas' Cullen Smith reacts after hitting a two-run home run against Mississippi in the first inning of an NCAA college baseball game during the Southeastern Conference tournament Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Mississippi pitcher Cody Adcock pitches against Arkansas in the first inning of an NCAA college baseball game during the Southeastern Conference tournament Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Arkansas pitcher Caleb Bolden delivers against Mississippi in the first inning of an NCAA college baseball game during the Southeastern Conference tournament Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Arkansas catcher Casey Opitz celebrates as Mississippi's TJ McCants (16) reacts to striking out in the ninth inning of an NCAA college baseball game during the Southeastern Conference tournament Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. Arkansas won 3-2 to advance to the championship game. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Arkansas catcher Casey Opitz, left, celebrates with pitcher Connor Noland (13) after the team's 3-2 win over Mississippi 3-2 in an NCAA college baseball game during the Southeastern Conference tournament Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Arkansas' Robert Moore (1) tags Mississippi's TJ McCants (16) out as he tries to get to second base in the sixth inning of an NCAA college baseball game during the Southeastern Conference tournament Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Cullen Smith hit his eighth home run of the season and top-seeded Arkansas beat fifth-seeded Mississippi 3-2 in the SEC Tournament semifinals on Saturday.

The Razorbacks (45-10) seek their first SEC Tournament championship and will face No. 2 seed Tennessee on Sunday. Arkansas won two of the three regular season games it played May 14-16 against the Vols, with all three games decided by a run.

Smith’s homer gave the Razorbacks a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Ole Miss tied it on Jacob Gonzalez’s two-run double with one out in the fifth. Heston Tole (1-0) then came on for Arkansas after an intentional walk loaded the bases, and he got the Razorbacks out of the jam with a strikeout and groundout to end the inning.

Arkansas retook the lead in the top of the sixth on Jalen Battles’ double down the left field line, Tole pitched a scoreless inning to pick up the win, and Connor Noland added three hitless innings, striking out four, to close out his first save of the season.

Jackson Kimbrell (5-1) got the loss for the Rebels (41-19).

