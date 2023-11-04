Arkansas beats Florida in overtime, snaps six-game skid

KJ Jefferson to Tyrone Broden.

The connection from the Arkansas quarterback to the Arkansas wide receiver on the Razorbacks’ first possession of overtime resulted in a four-yard touchdown and gave the Hogs a 39-36 win over Florida.

The victory snapped a six-game losing streak, provided Arkansas with its first SEC win of the year and its first ever win in Gainesville.

Jefferson was excellent in perhaps his best game of the season. He went 20 of 31 passing for 255 yards and two scores. He ran for another 92 yards and a touchdown.

He was helped by Rocket Sanders, the preseason All-American who had more yards against Florida than he had in his three games entering the season. Sanders went for 103 on the ground on 18 carries.

And then there was Cam Little. Arkansas’ kicker. He went 4 for 5 on field-goal attempts in offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton’s first game in the role.

Arkansas’ offense showed out for Guiton, registering 481 yards, a season high.

Florida went 54 yards in 44 seconds on its final drive of regulation, giving kicker Trey Smack a potential game-winning field-goal attempt from 44 yards with eight seconds left. His kick went wide right and the teams went to overtime.

Before that, Florida scored a touchdown with 3:02 left in the fourth quarter, countering Arkansas’ score on the previous drive, to re-take the lead, 33-30, and the Gators held the Hogs’ final drive at bay, sending the Razorbacks to a seventh straight loss this season and keeping Arkansas winless all time in Gainesville.

Cam Little made a 49-yarder tie things back up, leading to Florida’s final drive of regulation.

