Arkansas basketball's Khalif Battle leads Hogs' offense while coming off the bench

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Khalif Battle doesn't need much space to obliterate a defense. With a rapid release and a smooth jumper, mistakes in inches can turn into flurries on the scoreboard for the newcomer to the Arkansas basketball program.

Through two exhibitions and one regular season game, it turns out Battle also doesn't need many minutes to terrorize the opposition.

The No. 14 Razorbacks (1-0) cruised past Alcorn State 93-59 Monday night in their season opener, and Battle was the dominating force on offense. The Temple transfer scored a game-high 21 points in just 20 minutes, coming off the bench as Arkansas' sixth-man, just as he did in preseason action against UT-Tyler and Purdue.

Battle arrived in Fayetteville this offseason with big expectations. He was fourth in the American Athletic Conference averaging 17.9 points per game last season with the Owls. He also ranked second in three-pointers made per game, sixth in three-point percentage and 10th in free throws made.

That kind of offensive firepower doesn't typically come off the bench in college basketball, but Arkansas is blessed with terrific depth in the backcourt. The 6-foot-5 junior from New Jersey would have to make an impact with the reserves in the beginning of the season.

For Battle, that's hardly a point of concern. He's relishing the opportunity to be on a team with aspirations of a national championship.

"I never cared about coming off the bench. I only care about winning," Battle said after Monday's win.

"The preparation comes from before the games even start, so coming off the bench doesn’t mean anything to me. Whatever Coach Muss needs, or the coaching staff and the team needs, that’s what I’m going to do to maximize our team’s potential."

Battle had to deal with a broken foot this offseason, and he missed the Red-White Scrimmage with another foot injury. That time away from the floor made head coach Eric Musselman's decision on a starting lineup and Battle's spot as sixth-man a natural development.

Instead of Battle, Arkansas is beginning games with a backcourt of El Ellis, Tramon Mark and Davonte Davis. All three of those players have had success in the biggest moments and conferences of college basketball. They are experienced, versatile and more than deserving of a starting spot.

But Battle brings a different edge to the Arkansas team when he's in the game. A terrific shooter, Battle can space the floor as good as anyone on the Arkansas roster, and he's a relentless attacker of the basket. On Monday, the guard attempted a team-high nine free throws.

And despite his current position in the rotation, Battle's already demanded the respect of his coaches and teammates.

"We’re running plays for him," Musselman said. "Really explosive scorer. Great foul shooter. So late games, we need him to have the ball in his hands if we’re in the bonus.

"He was phenomenal tonight. And he can rise up. He has deep range. Shoots with great confidence. He’s a really good offensive player."

Even with all of that praise, players don't find consistent playing time in a Musselman team without a commitment to defense. Battle has improved and risen to the occasion on that side of the ball.

Musselman said the Temple transfer has taken his focus on defense to another level over the past 10 days. The head coach praised Battle's ability to blend smart defense with aggression Monday night.

For the player himself, Battle feels like he has something to prove.

"People have said often throughout my career, especially last year, they said I didn’t play defense, but if you look at my defensive numbers, I play defense," Battle said. "Coming here, Coach Muss really emphasized that. Just high hands. Being active. All the little things to show everybody that you play defense."

Battle might start games on the bench for the foreseeable future, but if game one is any indication, it's going to be impossible to keep the Temple transfer off the floor.

