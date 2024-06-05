Arkansas basketball: A way-too-early starting lineup prediction for John Calipari's Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Barring any unforeseen changes, the Arkansas basketball roster is set for the upcoming season.

In a surprising twist, Trevon Brazile announced his intention to return to the Razorbacks on Tuesday. Brazile declared for the NBA Draft and entered the transfer portal earlier this offseason, but he will instead play for John Calipari in the head coach's inaugural season in Fayetteville.

Brazile's return gives Calipari nine scholarship players, which is four short of the NCAA maximum, but right in line with the former Kentucky head coach's vision for his first roster. Just last week, Calipari said he was looking for one more player.

With Brazile in the fold, it's time to consider how the roster fits on the floor. Here's a way-too-early prediction on the Arkansas basketball starting lineup and rotation for next season.

Projected Arkansas basketball starters 2024-25

DJ Wagner, Boogie Fland, Johnell Davis, Trevon Brazile, Jonas Aidoo

Aidoo and Davis are locks to start. Aidoo earned first-team All-SEC honors last season at Tennessee. He offers terrific rim protection while also being sturdy defending and participating in the pick-and-roll.

Davis figures to be the focal point of the offense. He's an elite slasher and shot 41.3% from three-point range last year at FAU.

Trevon Brazile is returning to Arkansas basketball for the 2024-25 season and should be a terrific complimentary piece in the front court for John Calipari.

It's also tough to envision Wagner and Brazile coming off the bench because of their unique skill sets compared to the rest of the roster.

Wagner is the only pure point guard on the team, while Brazile is a hyper-athletic stretch four who perfectly pairs with Aidoo. Brazile didn't live up to lofty expectations last year for Arkansas, but he can thrive as a complimentary piece under Calipari. Him and Aidoo will be one of the longest and most athletic front-court duos in the country.

The fifth spot feels up for grabs. Adou Thiero is an option that would give Arkansas a physically imposing starting five, but the Hogs' shooting would take a hit with him playing the three. In today's era of college basketball, shooting is king. No national champion since 2013 has shot worse than 35.5% from three-point range.

So instead of Thiero, let's slide Davis to the three and start freshman Boogie Fland, who is widely regarded as one of the best shooters in the 2024 class.

Sixth Man

Adou Thiero

This could be a perfect role for the Kentucky transfer. When Arkansas needs size, he can come off the bench and play alongside any two of the big men on the roster. When the Hogs play a smaller team and want to match up, he can play the four and still be a tenacious rebounder. His versatility will guarantee substantial playing time, even if he isn't one of the starters.

Freshmen reserves

Karter Knox, Billy Richmond

It wouldn't be a surprise to see either one of these players snag a starting spot, but they both need development and don't have an elite offensive trait yet, like Fland and his shooting.

Knox might have the highest ceiling in the freshmen class. He is an explosive wing who has room to improve as a shooter, but he's efficient in the paint and a powerful scorer around the rim. Richmond is also a good finisher, and he's an aggressive driver when he gets to the strong left hand. Again, the biggest room for improvement is his jump shot.

Backup Big

Zvonimir Ivišić

The first commit of Calipari's Arkansas tenure, Ivišić is almost a combination of Brazile and Aidoo, without the defensive track record. He shot 37.5% from three last year in a small sample size and has a crafty game in the post.

Ivišić will be the best passer of the three big men, but he struggled mightily defending the pick-and-roll last season and fell out of the rotation at times because of that weakness. Playing alongside Aidoo seems like the better fit, but he will need to log minutes with both Brazile and Thiero because of Arkansas' small roster.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas basketball: Predicting John Calipari's starting lineup 2024-25