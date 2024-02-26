Arkansas basketball vs. Vanderbilt: Scouting report, prediction as Hogs host Commodores

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas basketball is hoping for another late-season turnaround and a miracle finish. The next step on that path arrives Tuesday night in the form of a struggling Vanderbilt.

The Razorbacks (14-13, 5-9 SEC) will host the Commodores (7-20, 2-12) inside Bud Walton Arena, looking to rattle off a third-straight conference win.

Last week, Arkansas secured back-to-back wins over Texas A&M and Missouri, which have placed the Hogs back in the running for a first-round bye in the upcoming SEC Tournament. Vanderbilt is coming off a loss to Florida and in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

Here are three things to watch and a score prediction for the Hogs' 15th SEC game of the season.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Khalif Battle (0) celebrates after making a three point shot in the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Bud Walton Arena.

What does Khalif Battle have for an encore?

Battle gave Arkansas its best individual offensive performance of the season Saturday, scoring a team-high 42 points. He made six 3-pointers and converted all 14 attempts from the free-throw line in a hyper-efficient outing.

Can he build on his consistency? Battle has struggled throughout the SEC slate, but he's now rattled off three-straight games with at least 15 points. He's starting to play better defense and stay within the Arkansas offense, which has led to sustained trust from Eric Musselman.

It's taken time, but Battle appears to finally be showing the scoring pedigree he built over three years at Temple.

Vanderbilt struggles from outside

The Commodores shoot 28.6% from three, which ranks 13th in the SEC and 351st in the nation. They have just one player shooting better than 35%, and he averages 4.6 points per game.

Arkansas is slowly getting better at defending the three, and the Hogs could find success by funneling Vanderbilt toward outside shots. Dribble penetration will be key, with the Arkansas guards needing to keep Ezra Manjon (13.9 ppg) and Tyrin Lawrence (13.1 ppg) out of the paint.

Capitalize on home-court advantage

Vanderbilt hasn't won a single game this season away from Nashville. The Commodores have lost seven SEC road games by an average of 17.7 points.

Arkansas has some momentum in the league, and the Hogs need to extend their first winning streak of the season in front of the Bud Walton Arena faithful. An early lead against a Vanderbilt team that's struggling for confidence could provide a significant blow to the Commodores hopes of an upset.

Prediction: Arkansas 77, Vanderbilt 68

The Hogs will build on this sudden optimism inside the program and win a third-straight SEC game. Musselman has settled on a core group of players he trusts, and the team is playing much better in recent weeks. Nothing has come easy for Arkansas this season, but this should be a comfortable win that sets up a nice litmus test for progress Saturday at Kentucky.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas basketball vs. Vanderbilt: Prediction, scouting report