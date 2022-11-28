Arkansas basketball vs. Troy: How to watch, stream, listen

After an exciting Feast Week in Maui, Arkansas basketball is back home in Bud Walton Arena tonight. The Troy Trojans (6-1) come to town and look to take advantage of a possible Hawaii hangover for the Hogs.

“I’ve talked to other people who have played in Maui. I think that’s one of the concerns is coming back and playing your first game,” Musselman said ahead of Monday’s game. “So, that is of concern. I know sleep patterns are a little bit messed up right now for all of us. But hopefully by (Sunday) night we’ll be a little bit more adjusted timeframe-wise.”

Arkansas will need to be well-adjusted against a Troy team that has road victories over Florida State and Montana as part of an unusual early season schedule.

Troy is forcing 20 turnovers per game while holding opponents to just 62 points per game. They also are really good at keeping opponents away from the offensive glass, ranking 4th in the country in defensive offensive rebounding percentage.

KenPom is giving Arkansas a 96% chance to win tonight’s contest, and that’s not factoring in the possibility of Nick Smith making his debut for the Hogs. While it might be unlikely, the talented point guard has made significant progress recovering from a knee injury and is nearing his freshman debut.

Here’s how you can catch all of tonight’s action from Fayetteville.

How to watch: Arkansas vs. Troy

Date: November 28, 2022

Time: 7:00 p.m CT

Stream: SEC Network

How to listen

Key players: Arkansas

Wing – Ricky Council: 19.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 3.5 APG, 2.0 SPG

Guard – Anthony Black: 14.2 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.5 APG, 2.3 SPG

Forward – Trevon Brazile: 13.3 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 1.0 SPG, 1.2 BPG

Key players: Troy

Guard – Duke Miles: 14.0 PPG, 2.5 RPG. 2.3 APG, 47.1 3P%

Guard – Nelson Phillips: 13.6 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 2.6 APG, 3.1 SPG

Forward – Zay Williams: 9.1 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 1.1 APG, 1.6 SPG

Arkansas head coach: Eric Musselman

Third year at Arkansas: 78-29 (33-20)

Two NCAA Tournaments (2021, 2022)

Two Elite Eights (2021, 2022)

Troy head coach: Scott Cross

Fourth season at Troy: 40-51 (263-212 overall)

Led Troy to first 20-win season in five years last season

Led UT-Arlington to NCAA Tournament in 2008

