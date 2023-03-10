Arkansas basketball vs. Texas A&M: How to watch, stream, listen

Arkansas’ postseason continues tonight in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

The Razorbacks defeated Auburn 76-73 after the Tigers went on 15-6 to claim a 73-72 lead with 41 seconds remaining in the game. Nick Smith Jr. hit the go-ahead bucket for the Hogs, the lead for the rest of the game.

The Hogs claimed their 20th win of the season, adding to their resume before Selection Sunday.

Next for the Hogs is Texas A&M, who are 8-2 in their last ten games. The Hogs split with Texas A&M during the season, winning one game at Bud Walton Arena while the Aggies protected their home floor in College Station.

A win here for the Hogs would help improve seeding for the big dance, but can they keep a consistent run against the hottest team in the SEC right now?

Here’s how you can catch all of tonight’s action from Nashville.

How to watch Arkansas vs. Kentucky

Arkansas celebrates their 76 to 73 win against Auburn during a second round SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament game at Bridgestone Arena Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.

Date: March 10, 2023

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Watch: SEC Network

Arkansas key players

Mar 9, 2023; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Kamani Johnson (20) passes the ball as he is defended by Auburn Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Guard – [autotag]Ricky Council[/autotag]: 16.5 PPG, 1.2 SPG

Guard – [autotag]Anthony Black[/autotag]: 12.8 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 4.2 APG, 2 SPG

Guard – [autotag]Nick Smith Jr.[/autotag]: 13.8 PPG

Texas A&M key players

Mar 4, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) poses after the win against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Guard – Wade Taylor IV: 16.3 PPG, 4.1 APG

Guard – Tyrece Radford: 13.3 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 2.4 APG

Forward – Henry Coleman III: 9.4 PPG, 5.5 RPG

