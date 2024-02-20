Arkansas basketball vs. Texas A&M: How to watch, stream, listen

Short of winning the SEC Tournament and receiving an automatic qualifier, Arkansas basketball’s post-season hopes are all but over. All that’s left to play for is pride.

The Razorbacks will have a chance to win some back on Tuesday when they take on a scrappy Texas A&M team in College Station.

Against Mississippi State, Arkansas broke yet another negative record. In Coach Eric Musselman’s nine seasons as a college basketball head coach, not a single Musselman-led team fell below .500. Until Saturday’s 71-67 loss to the Bulldogs, that is.

Musselman and the Hogs can even out their record today with a win over Texas A&M. It’ll be tough for Arkansas to pull it off in College Station, however. Today’s game will be the first one back home for the Aggies since knocking off No. 6 Tennessee 85-69. ESPN Basketball Power Index only gives Arkansas a 9.7% chance to win.

Also, if they can beat the odds tonight, the Hogs will complete a sweep of A&M. The Aggies are one of two teams (Mizzou) left on the schedule that Arkansas has a chance to beat twice this season.

There are more than enough reasons to play for this down-but-not-out Razorback squad. They have nothing to lose and everything to gain, so expect a fun one.

Here’s how you can watch/listen:

How to watch, stream, Arkansas basketball vs. Texas A&M

Date: Tuesday, February 20

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

How to listen to Arkansas basketball vs Texas A&M

Basketball Radio Affiliates

Conway KASR-FM 92.7 El Dorado KELD-FM 107.1 Fayetteville KQSM-FM 92.1 Fayetteville KYNG-AM AM 1590 Forrest City KJXK-FM 106.5 Forrest City KJXK-AM AM 950 Fort Smith KERX-FM 95.3 Hot Springs KTTG-FM 96.3 Little Rock KABZ-FM 103.7 Marshall KBCN-FM 104.3 Rogers KURM-FM 100.3 Rogers KURM-AM AM 790 Russellville KARV-FM 101.3 Russellville KARV-AM AM 610 Stuttgart KW1400AK-FM 105.5 Texarkana KKTK-AM AM 1400

Key players: Texas A&M

Guard Wade Taylor IV: 19.4 PPG, 3.6 APG

Guard Tyrece Radford: 15.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG

Forward Andersson Garcia: 6 PPG, 9.2 RPG

Key players: Arkansas

Wing Tramon Mark: 16.8 PPG, 4. RPG

Guard Devo Davis: 6.4 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.1 APG

Forward Makhi Mitchell: 12.8 PPG, 7.5 RPG (last 6 games)

Buzz Williams

Two-time SEC Coach of the year

Fifth season as Texas A&M’s head coach

Record: 91-57, 42-34 SEC

Round of 64 appearance (2024)

NIT Runner-up (2023

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman

Fifth season at Arkansas: 105-52 (22-14 last season)

Three-straight Sweet Sixteen appearances (2021-2023)

Two Elite Eight appearances (2021 and 2022)

Upset No. 1 seed Kansas in Second Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament (advanced to Sweet Sixteen)

