Arkansas basketball vs. Texas A&M: How to watch, stream, listen
Short of winning the SEC Tournament and receiving an automatic qualifier, Arkansas basketball’s post-season hopes are all but over. All that’s left to play for is pride.
The Razorbacks will have a chance to win some back on Tuesday when they take on a scrappy Texas A&M team in College Station.
Against Mississippi State, Arkansas broke yet another negative record. In Coach Eric Musselman’s nine seasons as a college basketball head coach, not a single Musselman-led team fell below .500. Until Saturday’s 71-67 loss to the Bulldogs, that is.
Musselman and the Hogs can even out their record today with a win over Texas A&M. It’ll be tough for Arkansas to pull it off in College Station, however. Today’s game will be the first one back home for the Aggies since knocking off No. 6 Tennessee 85-69. ESPN Basketball Power Index only gives Arkansas a 9.7% chance to win.
Also, if they can beat the odds tonight, the Hogs will complete a sweep of A&M. The Aggies are one of two teams (Mizzou) left on the schedule that Arkansas has a chance to beat twice this season.
There are more than enough reasons to play for this down-but-not-out Razorback squad. They have nothing to lose and everything to gain, so expect a fun one.
Here’s how you can watch/listen:
How to watch, stream, Arkansas basketball vs. Texas A&M
Date: Tuesday, February 20
Time: 6 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
How to listen to Arkansas basketball vs Texas A&M
Basketball Radio Affiliates
Conway
KASR-FM
92.7
El Dorado
KELD-FM
107.1
Fayetteville
KQSM-FM
92.1
Fayetteville
KYNG-AM
AM 1590
Forrest City
KJXK-FM
106.5
Forrest City
KJXK-AM
AM 950
Fort Smith
KERX-FM
95.3
Hot Springs
KTTG-FM
96.3
Little Rock
KABZ-FM
103.7
Marshall
KBCN-FM
104.3
Rogers
KURM-FM
100.3
Rogers
KURM-AM
AM 790
Russellville
KARV-FM
101.3
Russellville
KARV-AM
AM 610
KW1400AK-FM
105.5
Texarkana
KKTK-AM
AM 1400
Key players: Texas A&M
Guard Wade Taylor IV: 19.4 PPG, 3.6 APG
Guard Tyrece Radford: 15.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG
Forward Andersson Garcia: 6 PPG, 9.2 RPG
Key players: Arkansas
Wing Tramon Mark: 16.8 PPG, 4. RPG
Guard Devo Davis: 6.4 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.1 APG
Forward Makhi Mitchell: 12.8 PPG, 7.5 RPG (last 6 games)
Georgia coach Buzz Williams
Two-time SEC Coach of the year
Fifth season as Texas A&M’s head coach
Record: 91-57, 42-34 SEC
Round of 64 appearance (2024)
NIT Runner-up (2023
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman
Fifth season at Arkansas: 105-52 (22-14 last season)
Three-straight Sweet Sixteen appearances (2021-2023)
Two Elite Eight appearances (2021 and 2022)
Upset No. 1 seed Kansas in Second Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament (advanced to Sweet Sixteen)