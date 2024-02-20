Advertisement

Arkansas basketball vs. Texas A&M: How to watch, stream, listen

austinfarmer
·3 min read

Short of winning the SEC Tournament and receiving an automatic qualifier, Arkansas basketball’s post-season hopes are all but over. All that’s left to play for is pride.

The Razorbacks will have a chance to win some back on Tuesday when they take on a scrappy Texas A&M team in College Station.

Against Mississippi State, Arkansas broke yet another negative record. In Coach Eric Musselman’s nine seasons as a college basketball head coach, not a single Musselman-led team fell below .500. Until Saturday’s 71-67 loss to the Bulldogs, that is.

Musselman and the Hogs can even out their record today with a win over Texas A&M. It’ll be tough for Arkansas to pull it off in College Station, however. Today’s game will be the first one back home for the Aggies since knocking off No. 6 Tennessee 85-69. ESPN Basketball Power Index only gives Arkansas a 9.7% chance to win.

Also, if they can beat the odds tonight, the Hogs will complete a sweep of A&M. The Aggies are one of two teams (Mizzou) left on the schedule that Arkansas has a chance to beat twice this season.

There are more than enough reasons to play for this down-but-not-out Razorback squad. They have nothing to lose and everything to gain, so expect a fun one.

Here’s how you can watch/listen:

How to watch, stream, Arkansas basketball vs. Texas A&M

Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
  • Date: Tuesday, February 20

  • Time: 6 p.m. CT

  • TV Channel: ESPN

  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

How to listen to Arkansas basketball vs Texas A&M

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball Radio Affiliates

Conway

KASR-FM

92.7

El Dorado

KELD-FM

107.1

Fayetteville

KQSM-FM

92.1

Fayetteville

KYNG-AM

AM 1590

Forrest City

KJXK-FM

106.5

Forrest City

KJXK-AM

AM 950

Fort Smith

KERX-FM

95.3

Hot Springs

KTTG-FM

96.3

Little Rock

KABZ-FM

103.7

Marshall

KBCN-FM

104.3

Rogers

KURM-FM

100.3

Rogers

KURM-AM

AM 790

Russellville

KARV-FM

101.3

Russellville

KARV-AM

AM 610

Stuttgart

KW1400AK-FM

105.5

Texarkana

KKTK-AM

AM 1400

 

Key players: Texas A&M

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
  • Guard Wade Taylor IV: 19.4 PPG, 3.6 APG

  • Guard Tyrece Radford: 15.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG

  • Forward Andersson Garcia: 6 PPG, 9.2 RPG

Key players: Arkansas

Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
  • Wing Tramon Mark: 16.8 PPG, 4. RPG

  • Guard Devo Davis: 6.4 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.1 APG

  • Forward Makhi Mitchell: 12.8 PPG, 7.5 RPG (last 6 games)

Georgia coach Buzz Williams

Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
  • Two-time SEC Coach of the year

  • Fifth season as Texas A&M’s head coach

  • Record: 91-57, 42-34 SEC

  • Round of 64 appearance (2024)

  • NIT Runner-up (2023

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman

Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
  • Fifth season at Arkansas: 105-52 (22-14 last season)

  • Three-straight Sweet Sixteen appearances (2021-2023)

  • Two Elite Eight appearances (2021 and 2022)

  • Upset No. 1 seed Kansas in Second Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament (advanced to Sweet Sixteen)

