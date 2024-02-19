Arkansas basketball vs. Texas A&M: Scouting report, prediction as Hogs face Aggies

Arkansas basketball is back on the road with a short turnaround, looking to get back to .500 and avoid a third-straight loss in the SEC.

The Razorbacks (12-13, 3-8 SEC) will face Texas A&M (15-10, 6-6) Tuesday night, just two days after a loss to Mississippi State. This will be the second meeting of the season between the Hogs and Aggies, with a game-winning floater from Tramon Mark proving to be the difference on Jan. 16.

Arkansas has lost back-to-back games, suffering an embarrassing home defeat to Tennessee before Saturday's loss to the Bulldogs. Texas A&M is also on a two-game skid with losses to Alabama and SEC cellar-dwellar Vanderbilt.

Here are three things to watch and a score prediction for the Hogs' 13th SEC game of the season.

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - JANUARY 16: Tramon Mark #12 of the Arkansas Razorbacks is fouled rebounding against Solomon Washington #13 of the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Bud Walton Arena on January 16, 2024 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Can Arkansas basketball do better against Wade Taylor IV?

Taylor is one of the best scorers in the entire SEC, and he poured in a career-high 41 points in Texas A&M's loss to Arkansas earlier this season. Taylor made a three-pointer in the closing stages of that loss that was neutralized by Mark's game-winner.

Taylor lacked efficiency in that career-best performance, missing 19 shots and nine from three. However, he did consistently get to the free-throw line and made 10-of-13 attempts from the charity stripe.

The Hogs have struggled defending elite guards in back-to-back games, with Tennessee's Dalton Knecht and Mississippi State's Josh Hubbard combining for 41 points in two-straight Arkansas losses. On the road against the Aggies, the Hogs need a better performance against Taylor to ensure a season sweep over a conference rival.

Will either team make three-pointers?

Tuesday night's matchup will feature two of the worst three-point shooting teams in the country. The Aggies rank 357th in the nation with a shooting percentage of 27.3%, and Arkansas isn't much better at No. 274 and 31.7%.

The Hogs haven't made more than eight three-pointers in any game SEC this season. Making shots from long range won't be a focus for either squad, but it could be a major boost.

Arkansas must get better on the boards

The Aggies are a dominant force on the offensive glass, leading the entire nation by averaging 16 offensive rebounds per game. Texas A&M dominated Arkansas in the teams' previous meeting with 19 offensive rebounds that led to the Aggies taking 23 more shot attempts.

Arkansas played without big-men Trevon Brazile (knee) and Jalen Graham (shoulder) in Saturday's loss to Mississippi State. Even with those two, the Hogs would be undersized against the Aggies. They'll need a big performance from Makhi Mitchell and Chandler Lawson.

Prediction: Texas A&M 75, Arkansas 70

Second half against Tennessee aside, Arkansas is starting to find some consistency in its last three games. The Hogs had a massive opportunity Saturday to secure a road SEC win and fell just short. Arkansas should keep things tight against Texas A&M, but the rebounding disparity will prove too much to overcome in a hostile environment.

