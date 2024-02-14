Arkansas basketball vs. Tennessee: How to watch, stream, listen

Wednesday night’s game between the Arkansas basketball team and Tennessee matters differently depending on one’s perspective.

One on hand, the Volunteers are locked into the NCAA Tournament, barring a meltdown of never-before-seen proportions and Arkansas is all but eliminated from earning an at-large bid what with the Hogs’ worst-in-a-generation record in SEC play.

The other side of the coin points to Tennessee’s chances to earn a No. 1 or No. 2-seed in the Big Dance. A loss to Arkansas would severely damage those chances considering the Razorbacks’ poor play. Arkansas could, in turn, turn a corner – albeit a small one – by knocking off a team so highly ranked.

Tennessee has owned the series as of late as coach Rick Barnes has lifted the Volunteers into near-constant Top 25 status since 2017. The two teams were practically picked side-by-side in the SEC preseason poll, though, suggesting that Arkansas’ record is not reflective of the talent on its roster.

Tip-off from Bud Walton Arena is late for a Wednesday, 8 p.m., but the result of the game will hold some sway.

Depending on your point of view.

Here’s how to catch the game if you can’t make it to BWA.

How to watch, stream Arkansas basketball vs Tennessee basketball

Date: Wednesday, February 14

Time: 8 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

How to listen to Arkansas basketball vs. Tennessee basketball

Key players: Tennessee basketball

Guard Dalton Knecht: 20.3 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 1.9 APG

Forward Jonas Aidoo: 11.3 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.8 BPG

Guard Zakai Zeigler: 11 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 5.6 APG

Key players: Arkansas basketball

Wing Tramon Mark: 17.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 1.2 SPG

Center Makhi Mitchell: 6.3 PPG, 4 RPG, 1.3 BPG

Guard Devo Davis: 6.2 PPG, 4 RPG, 2.2 APG

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes

Ninth season at Tennesee: 188-98 (91-59 SEC)

37th season overall: 792-412

5 NCAA Tournaments at Tennessee, 26 NCAA Tournaments overall

8 Sweet Sixteens, 2 Elite Eights, 1 Final Four

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman

Fifth season at Arkansas: 107-53 (44-37 SEC)

Ninth season overall (at college level): 217-87

3 NCAA Tournaments at Arkansas, 6 NCAA Tournaments overall

4 Sweet Sixteens, 1 Elite Eights

