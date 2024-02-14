Arkansas basketball vs. Tennessee: How to watch, stream, listen
Wednesday night’s game between the Arkansas basketball team and Tennessee matters differently depending on one’s perspective.
One on hand, the Volunteers are locked into the NCAA Tournament, barring a meltdown of never-before-seen proportions and Arkansas is all but eliminated from earning an at-large bid what with the Hogs’ worst-in-a-generation record in SEC play.
The other side of the coin points to Tennessee’s chances to earn a No. 1 or No. 2-seed in the Big Dance. A loss to Arkansas would severely damage those chances considering the Razorbacks’ poor play. Arkansas could, in turn, turn a corner – albeit a small one – by knocking off a team so highly ranked.
Tennessee has owned the series as of late as coach Rick Barnes has lifted the Volunteers into near-constant Top 25 status since 2017. The two teams were practically picked side-by-side in the SEC preseason poll, though, suggesting that Arkansas’ record is not reflective of the talent on its roster.
Tip-off from Bud Walton Arena is late for a Wednesday, 8 p.m., but the result of the game will hold some sway.
Depending on your point of view.
Here’s how to catch the game if you can’t make it to BWA.
How to watch, stream Arkansas basketball vs Tennessee basketball
Date: Wednesday, February 14
Time: 8 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ESPN2
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
How to listen to Arkansas basketball vs. Tennessee basketball
Basketball Radio Affiliates
Conway
KASR-FM
92.7
El Dorado
KELD-FM
107.1
Fayetteville
KQSM-FM
92.1
Fayetteville
KYNG-AM
AM 1590
Forrest City
KJXK-FM
106.5
Forrest City
KJXK-AM
AM 950
Fort Smith
KERX-FM
95.3
Hot Springs
KTTG-FM
96.3
Little Rock
KABZ-FM
103.7
Marshall
KBCN-FM
104.3
Rogers
KURM-FM
100.3
Rogers
KURM-AM
AM 790
Russellville
KARV-FM
101.3
Russellville
KARV-AM
AM 610
Stuttgart
KW1400AK-FM
105.5
Texarkana
KKTK-AM
AM 1400
Key players: Tennessee basketball
Guard Dalton Knecht: 20.3 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 1.9 APG
Forward Jonas Aidoo: 11.3 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.8 BPG
Guard Zakai Zeigler: 11 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 5.6 APG
Key players: Arkansas basketball
Wing Tramon Mark: 17.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 1.2 SPG
Center Makhi Mitchell: 6.3 PPG, 4 RPG, 1.3 BPG
Guard Devo Davis: 6.2 PPG, 4 RPG, 2.2 APG
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes
Ninth season at Tennesee: 188-98 (91-59 SEC)
37th season overall: 792-412
5 NCAA Tournaments at Tennessee, 26 NCAA Tournaments overall
8 Sweet Sixteens, 2 Elite Eights, 1 Final Four
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman
Fifth season at Arkansas: 107-53 (44-37 SEC)
Ninth season overall (at college level): 217-87
3 NCAA Tournaments at Arkansas, 6 NCAA Tournaments overall
4 Sweet Sixteens, 1 Elite Eights