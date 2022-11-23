Arkansas basketball vs. San Diego State: How to watch, stream, listen
Following a tough 90-87 loss to No. 10 Creighton on Tuesday night, Arkansas basketball has another quick turnaround. They’re in action later tonight to play No. 17 San Diego State in the 3rd place game of the Maui Invitational.
Last night’s loss was the first of the season for the Hogs, and it came against a very experienced and veteran-led Creighton team. While officiating was the major focus following the game, it’s important to remember that Arkansas has 11 newcomers and was without one of the best players in the country, Nick Smith.
The effort shown in spite of the inexperience and officiating is a great sign moving forward because Arkansas will continue you get better as the season goes on.
Tonight’s test against San Diego State is going to be similar to last night, as the Aztecs are a senior-laden team that is very good defensively. They return all but three rotation players from last year’s team, which lost in overtime to Creighton in the NCAA Tournament. They also added guard Darrion Trammell and forward Jaedon LeDee through the transfer portal, and the two have led the team in scoring this season.
The Aztecs are really solid defensively and love to share the ball on offense, which presents the same problems for this young Razorback team that Creighton did last night.
Arkansas is going to be in for another tough challenge, but win or lose, this team is still getting valuable experience that should pay off in March.
Here’s more on how you can catch all of tonight’s action.
How to watch: Arkansas vs. San Diego State
Darryl Oumi – Getty Images
Date: November 23, 2022
Time: 9:00 p.m. CT
Stream: ESPN2
How to listen
BASKETBALL RADIO AFFILIATES
City
Station
Conway
KASR-FM
92.7
El Dorado
KELD-FM
107.1
Fayetteville
KQSM-FM
92.1
Fayetteville
KYNG-AM
AM 1590
Forrest City
KJXK-FM
106.5
Forrest City
KJXK-AM
AM 950
Fort Smith
KERX-FM
95.3
Hot Springs/Mena
KTTG-FM
96.3
Little Rock
KABZ-FM
103.7
Marshall
KBCN-FM
104.3
Rogers
KURM-FM
100.3
Rogers
KURM-AM
AM 790
Russellville
KARV-FM
101.3
Russellville
KARV-AM
AM 610
Stuttgart
KW1400AK-FM
105.5
Texarkana
KKTK-AM
AM 1400
Key players: Arkansas
Darryl Oumi – Getty Images
Wing – Ricky Council: 19.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 3.4 APG, 2.0 SPG
Guard – Anthony Black: 14.0 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 4.0 APG, 2.6 SPG
Forward – Trevon Brazile: 12.0 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 1.2 APG, 1.4 BPG
Key players: San Diego State
Darryl Oumi – Getty Images
Guard – Darrion Trammell: 14.4 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 3.4 APG, 2.4 SPG
Forward – Jaedon LeDee: 11.8 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 1.0 APG, 1.0 SPG
Guard – Lamont Butler: 9.2 PPG, 1.4 RPG, 4.0 APG, 2.6 SPG
Arkansas head coach: Eric Musselman
Darryl Oumi – Getty Images
Third year at Arkansas: 77-29 (33-20)
Two NCAA Tournaments (2021, 2022)
Two Elite Eights (2021, 2022)
San Diego State head coach: Brian Dutcher
Darryl Oumi – Getty Images
Sixth season at San Diego State: 123-40
Three NCAA Tournaments (2018, 2021, 2022)
Two Mountain West Conference Tournament Champions (2020, 2021)