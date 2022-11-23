Arkansas basketball vs. San Diego State: How to watch, stream, listen

Following a tough 90-87 loss to No. 10 Creighton on Tuesday night, Arkansas basketball has another quick turnaround. They’re in action later tonight to play No. 17 San Diego State in the 3rd place game of the Maui Invitational.

Last night’s loss was the first of the season for the Hogs, and it came against a very experienced and veteran-led Creighton team. While officiating was the major focus following the game, it’s important to remember that Arkansas has 11 newcomers and was without one of the best players in the country, Nick Smith.

The effort shown in spite of the inexperience and officiating is a great sign moving forward because Arkansas will continue you get better as the season goes on.

Tonight’s test against San Diego State is going to be similar to last night, as the Aztecs are a senior-laden team that is very good defensively. They return all but three rotation players from last year’s team, which lost in overtime to Creighton in the NCAA Tournament. They also added guard Darrion Trammell and forward Jaedon LeDee through the transfer portal, and the two have led the team in scoring this season.

The Aztecs are really solid defensively and love to share the ball on offense, which presents the same problems for this young Razorback team that Creighton did last night.

Arkansas is going to be in for another tough challenge, but win or lose, this team is still getting valuable experience that should pay off in March.

Here’s more on how you can catch all of tonight’s action.

How to watch: Arkansas vs. San Diego State

  • Date: November 23, 2022

  • Time: 9:00 p.m. CT

  • Stream: ESPN2

How to listen

BASKETBALL RADIO AFFILIATES

City

Station

Conway

KASR-FM

92.7

El Dorado

KELD-FM

107.1

Fayetteville

KQSM-FM

92.1

Fayetteville

KYNG-AM

AM 1590

Forrest City

KJXK-FM

106.5

Forrest City

KJXK-AM

AM 950

Fort Smith

KERX-FM

95.3

Hot Springs/Mena

KTTG-FM

96.3

Little Rock

KABZ-FM

103.7

Marshall

KBCN-FM

104.3

Rogers

KURM-FM

100.3

Rogers

KURM-AM

AM 790

Russellville

KARV-FM

101.3

Russellville

KARV-AM

AM 610

Stuttgart

KW1400AK-FM

105.5

Texarkana

KKTK-AM

AM 1400

Key players: Arkansas

  • Wing – Ricky Council: 19.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 3.4 APG, 2.0 SPG

  • Guard – Anthony Black: 14.0 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 4.0 APG, 2.6 SPG

  • Forward – Trevon Brazile: 12.0 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 1.2 APG, 1.4 BPG

Key players: San Diego State

  • Guard – Darrion Trammell: 14.4 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 3.4 APG, 2.4 SPG

  • Forward – Jaedon LeDee: 11.8 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 1.0 APG, 1.0 SPG

  • Guard – Lamont Butler: 9.2 PPG, 1.4 RPG, 4.0 APG, 2.6 SPG

Arkansas head coach: Eric Musselman

  • Third year at Arkansas: 77-29 (33-20)

  • Two NCAA Tournaments (2021, 2022)

  • Two Elite Eights (2021, 2022)

San Diego State head coach: Brian Dutcher

  • Sixth season at San Diego State: 123-40

  • Three NCAA Tournaments (2018, 2021, 2022)

  • Two Mountain West Conference Tournament Champions (2020, 2021)

