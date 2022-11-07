Arkansas basketball vs North Dakota State: How to watch, stream, listen

Finally. And with football struggling, Hogs fans are ready.

The Arkansas basketball season tips Monday night from Bud Walton Arena. North Dakota State visits Fayetteville to kick off coach Eric Musselman’s fourth year with the Hogs.

Arkansas is coming off a second straight Elite Eight apperance in 2022-23 and is ranked No. 10 in the nation. But the roster returns just two rotation players from last year in guard Devo Davis and forward Kamani Johnson. The inexperience showed during the exhibition season with Texas taking a 30-point victory last week in Austin.

Freshmen guards Anthony Black and Nick Smith Jr., along with freshman forward Jordan Walsh, should help. All three are projected first-round picks in the spring in the NBA Draft.

Arkansas also brought in five players from the transfer portal, all of whom were starters or sixth men at teams that played in the postseason.

North Dakota State was picked fourth in the Summit League and returns just two players who averaged more than five points a game.

Here’s how to watch, stream and listen to the season opener.

How to watch Arkansas vs. North Dakota State

Davonte Davis

Mar 17, 2022; Buffalo, NY, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) shoots in the first half against the Vermont Catamounts during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Monday, November 7, 2022

Time: 7 p.m. CDT

Streaming: SEC Network+

How to listen

BASKETBALL RADIO AFFILIATES



City Station Conway KASR-FM 92.7 El Dorado KELD-FM 107.1 Fayetteville KQSM-FM 92.1 Fayetteville KYNG-AM AM 1590 Forrest City KJXK-FM 106.5 Forrest City KJXK-AM AM 950 Fort Smith KERX-FM 95.3 Hot Springs / Mena KTTG-FM 96.3 Little Rock KABZ-FM 103.7 Marshall KBCN-FM 104.3 Rogers KURM-FM 100.3 Rogers KURM-AM AM 790 Russellville KARV-FM 101.3 Russellville KARV-AM 610 Stuttgart KWAK-FM 105.5 Texarkana KKTK-AM 1400

Arkansas key players

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 24: Kamani Johnson #20 of the Arkansas Razorbacks reacts against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half in the Sweet Sixteen round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Chase Center on March 24, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Last year

Guard Davonte Davis, junior – 8.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 2.8 APG

Forward Kamani Johnson, senior – 2.3 PPG, 2.7 RPG,

Guard Nick Smith Jr., freshman – No. 3 recruit in nation

North Dakota State key players

Mar 8, 2022; Sioux Falls, SD, USA; North Dakota State Bison guard Sam Griesel (5) scores against South Dakota State Jackrabbits guard Baylor Scheierman (3) in the second half at Denny Sanford Premier Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s stats

Forward Grant Nelson, junior – 10.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.7 bpg

Guard Boden Skunberg, junior – 5.9 PPG, 3.7 RPG

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman

Jan 12, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Third year at Arkansas: 73-28, 33-20

Two NCAA Tournaments

Two Elite Eight

North Dakota State coach David Richman

North Dakota State coach David Richman discusses a play with Bison guard Tyree Eady Saturday at Frost Arena. SDSU won 80-76.

Ninth year at North Dakota State: 159-97, 82-46

Three NCAA Tournaments

One second-round appearance

