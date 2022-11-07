Arkansas basketball vs North Dakota State: How to watch, stream, listen
Finally. And with football struggling, Hogs fans are ready.
The Arkansas basketball season tips Monday night from Bud Walton Arena. North Dakota State visits Fayetteville to kick off coach Eric Musselman’s fourth year with the Hogs.
Arkansas is coming off a second straight Elite Eight apperance in 2022-23 and is ranked No. 10 in the nation. But the roster returns just two rotation players from last year in guard Devo Davis and forward Kamani Johnson. The inexperience showed during the exhibition season with Texas taking a 30-point victory last week in Austin.
Freshmen guards Anthony Black and Nick Smith Jr., along with freshman forward Jordan Walsh, should help. All three are projected first-round picks in the spring in the NBA Draft.
Arkansas also brought in five players from the transfer portal, all of whom were starters or sixth men at teams that played in the postseason.
North Dakota State was picked fourth in the Summit League and returns just two players who averaged more than five points a game.
Here’s how to watch, stream and listen to the season opener.
How to watch Arkansas vs. North Dakota State
Mar 17, 2022; Buffalo, NY, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) shoots in the first half against the Vermont Catamounts during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Date: Monday, November 7, 2022
Time: 7 p.m. CDT
Streaming: SEC Network+
How to listen
BASKETBALL RADIO AFFILIATES
City
Station
Conway
KASR-FM
92.7
El Dorado
KELD-FM
107.1
Fayetteville
KQSM-FM
92.1
Fayetteville
KYNG-AM
AM 1590
Forrest City
KJXK-FM
106.5
Forrest City
KJXK-AM
AM 950
Fort Smith
KERX-FM
95.3
Hot Springs / Mena
KTTG-FM
96.3
Little Rock
KABZ-FM
103.7
Marshall
KBCN-FM
104.3
Rogers
KURM-FM
100.3
Rogers
KURM-AM
AM 790
Russellville
KARV-FM
101.3
Russellville
KARV-AM
610
Stuttgart
KWAK-FM
105.5
Texarkana
KKTK-AM
1400
Arkansas key players
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 24: Kamani Johnson #20 of the Arkansas Razorbacks reacts against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half in the Sweet Sixteen round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Chase Center on March 24, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Last year
Guard Davonte Davis, junior – 8.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 2.8 APG
Forward Kamani Johnson, senior – 2.3 PPG, 2.7 RPG,
Guard Nick Smith Jr., freshman – No. 3 recruit in nation
North Dakota State key players
Mar 8, 2022; Sioux Falls, SD, USA; North Dakota State Bison guard Sam Griesel (5) scores against South Dakota State Jackrabbits guard Baylor Scheierman (3) in the second half at Denny Sanford Premier Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Last year’s stats
Forward Grant Nelson, junior – 10.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.7 bpg
Guard Boden Skunberg, junior – 5.9 PPG, 3.7 RPG
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman
Jan 12, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Third year at Arkansas: 73-28, 33-20
Two NCAA Tournaments
Two Elite Eight
North Dakota State coach David Richman
North Dakota State coach David Richman discusses a play with Bison guard Tyree Eady Saturday at Frost Arena. SDSU won 80-76.
Ninth year at North Dakota State: 159-97, 82-46
Three NCAA Tournaments
One second-round appearance