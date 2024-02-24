Arkansas basketball vs. Missouri: How to watch, stream, listen

It’s been almost two months since the Arkansas basketball team last won two straight basketball games. A victory Saturday, though, would provide such a distinction.

Arkansas tips off against Missouri at 11 a.m. on Saturday from Bud Walton Arena with a chance to get above .500. The Razorbacks won the first meeting between the two teams back on January 31, 91-84.

That game was on the road. With this one at home, the Hogs are favored to win both by the Vegas oddsmakers and ESPNs Basketball Power Index. Missouri is, not coincidentally, winless in SEC play so far this season.

Arkansas’ season hasn’t gone as planned. The team entered the year ranked in the Top 25 and the Hogs had made the last three Sweet 16s in the NCAA Tournament. The Dance is almost out of the picture this year barring a miracle run in the SEC Tournament, but Arkansas has been playing better in recent weeks than it did in January.

A win against the Tigers would provide a bit of a lift to where the Razorbacks could play spoiler down the stretch.

Here’s how to catch the action.

How to watch, stream, Arkansas basketball vs. Missouri

Date: Tuesday, February 24

Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

How to listen to Arkansas basketball vs Missouri

Basketball Radio Affiliates

Key players: Missouri

Sean East – guard: 16.4 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 4.3 APG

Noah Carter – foward: 11.8 PPG, 5.1 RPG

Key players: Arkansas

Makhi Mitchell – center: 7.3 PPG, 4.4 RPG

Tramon Mark – wing: 17.2 PPG, 4.0 RPG

Missouri coach Dennis Gates

2nd season at Missouri: 33-24 (11-16); 8-16, 0-11 this year

Three years at Cleveland State

Two NCAA Tournaments

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman

Fifth season at Arkansas: 105-52 (22-14 last season)

Three-straight Sweet Sixteen appearances (2021-2023)

Two Elite Eight appearances (2021 and 2022)

Upset No. 1 seed Kansas in Second Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament (advanced to Sweet Sixteen)

