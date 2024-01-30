Arkansas basketball vs. Missouri: Scouting report, prediction as Hogs face Tigers

Arkansas basketball hits the road for the latest installment of the Battle Line Rivalry, with both teams looking up from the cellar of the SEC standings.

The Razorbacks (10-10, 1-6 SEC) will face Missouri (8-12, 0-7) Wednesday night. Arkansas is in the midst of a three-game losing streak that includes losses to South Carolina, Ole Miss and Kentucky.

But the SEC season has been even worse for the Tigers, who are still without a victory in the league. Missouri is coming off a road loss to South Carolina on Saturday.

Here is a look at three things to watch and a score prediction for the Hogs' eighth SEC game of the season.

Jan 10, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Makhi Mitchell (15) controls the ball against Georgia Bulldogs center Russel Tchewa (54) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Can Arkansas basketball handle a dynamic backcourt duo?

The Razorbacks have struggled this season going against deep backcourts, and while Missouri doesn't have the same depth as Kentucky or Auburn, the Tigers do have a quality 1-2 punch.

Sean East (16.2 ppg) and Tamar Bates (13.0 ppg) are Missouri's two leading scorers. They are both shooting better than 45% from three and haven't slowed down despite the Tigers' losing streak. Arkansas guards have had a tough time guarding the three-point line all year, and this will be another big test.

Nov 23, 2023; Paradise Island, BAHAMAS; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Layden Blocker (6) and Memphis Tigers center Jordan Brown (3) go for a loose ball during the first half at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Turnovers could be costly

Missouri ranks 70th in the country forcing 13.6 turnovers per game. By comparison, Arkansas is only forcing an average of 10.5 turnovers, which ranks 307th in the nation.

More: Davonte Davis: Five things to know about Arkansas basketball player who has left team.

More: Arkansas basketball can't pull off upset, falls to No. 6 Kentucky

This will be the first game since Eric Musselman's public statement that the Hogs simply need better point guard play coming off the loss to Kentucky. El Ellis had 5 turnovers in the loss to the Wildcats, while Keyon Menifield Jr. did not play.

Perhaps Layden Blocker will get more run on Wednesday, but one of the point guards must step up and be a calming presence for a middling offense.

Another solid game on the boards?

Arkansas rebounded well against Kentucky, holding the Wildcats to just 8 offensive rebounds while winning the overall battle on the glass 44-39.

Missouri is one of the worst rebounding teams in the country, and the Tigers especially struggle to keep opposing teams off the offensive glass. After scoring 12 points and grabbing 13 rebounds Saturday, it would be nice to see another strong performance from Makhi Mitchell, but all of the Arkansas bigs should be licking their lips about the matchup inside.

Prediction: Arkansas 71, Missouri 68

Arkansas must match Missouri's desperation Wednesday night. The winless Tigers will be desperate to end their winless start to SEC play against their rivals to the south. If Arkansas matches the defensive effort from Saturday's loss to Kentucky, it should be able to fend off Missouri and clinch just its second league win of the year.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas basketball vs. Missouri: Prediction, scouting report