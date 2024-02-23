Arkansas basketball vs. Missouri: Scouting report, prediction as Hogs host Tigers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas basketball has a great opportunity to get back above .500 and secure its first SEC winning streak of the season this weekend against the worst team in the conference.

The Razorbacks (13-13, 4-9 SEC) will host Missouri (8-18, 0-13) on Saturday morning inside Bud Walton Arena. The Hogs are going for a season sweep after beating the Tigers 91-84 on the final day of January.

More: Arkansas basketball back to .500 with win over Texas A&M

More: Arkansas basketball squanders final minute in loss to Mississippi State to fall below .500

Arkansas is coming off an impressive two-game road trip that included a narrow loss to Mississippi State and Tuesday's victory over Texas A&M. Missouri has not won a game since December, but the Tigers have nearly upset Ole Miss and Tennessee in their last two games.

Here are three things to watch and a score prediction for the Hogs' 14th SEC game of the season.

Arkansas basketball's new offense should exploit Missouri, again

Against Kentucky on Jan. 27, Arkansas implemented a new offensive philosophy with a focus on what Eric Musselman calls 'Zone-One Scoring', which is another way of demanding points in the paint and not settling for threes.

The Hogs couldn't upset the Wildcats, but they dominated the interior in the next game and outscored Missouri 56-30 in paint points. The result was an SEC-high in points and the first true road victory of the season.

Arkansas will hope to do the same on Saturday, taking advantage of Missouri's weak interior defense. Center Makhi Mitchell has set a career-high in points in back-to-back games and is becoming one of the best big men in the SEC, averaging 14.1 points and 8.3 rebounds in his last seven outings.

Even if Jalen Graham and Trevon Brazile miss another game, buckets near the basket should be the focal point.

Jan 31, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Layden Blocker (6) goes up for a dunk against Missouri Tigers forward Aidan Shaw (23) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Layden Blocker deserves more minutes

The freshman got the start against Missouri in the teams' previous meeting, scoring nine points to go along with two rebounds and two assists. Blocker has flashed in moments throughout the season, but playing time has been inconsistent.

In the win over Texas A&M Tuesday, Blocker was one of Arkansas' most impactful players. He hounded Wade Taylor IV defensively and despite only scoring five points, he was plus-17 in 23 minutes on the floor. Blocker had two steals, one block and even made his first 3-pointer of the season in the win.

It's time for Musselman to show some more trust in the young point guard, especially with Keyon Menifield Jr. sidelined due to a groin injury and up-and-down play from the entire backcourt. Blocker could be a good candidate to defend Missouri's Tamar Bates, who scored 29 points against Arkansas on Jan. 31.

Can Arkansas replicate its defense of Sean East II?

East is Missouri's leading scorer this season, averaging 16.4 points on 47% shooting from three. Against Arkansas earlier this season, East was held to just 11 points and one made 3-pointer.

Even with Bates having a career night, Arkansas was able to survive defensively because of how it handled East. Repeating that success could lead to the first SEC winning streak of the season.

Prediction: Arkansas 81, Missouri 74

Is Arkansas about to go on a run? After a road upset over Texas A&M, the Razorbacks now have back-to-back winnable games at home against Missouri and Vanderbilt. I think the Hogs get the job done on Saturday, but be careful. This Arkansas team has been inconsistent all season and has put forth more negative surprises than positive ones on the year. At home against a struggling rival, this really needs to be a victory.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas basketball vs. Missouri: Prediction, scouting report