Arkansas basketball vs. Mississippi State: Scouting report, prediction as Hogs face Bulldogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas basketball is back on the road after another embarrassing home loss ended any hopes at an SEC winning streak.

The Razorbacks (12-12, 3-8 SEC) will face Mississippi State (16-8, 5-6) Saturday (1 p.m., ESPNU) coming off a blowout loss to Tennessee Wednesday. The Volunteers dominated the second half en route to a largest-ever victory over the Razorbacks.

Mississippi State did not have a midweek game, but the Bulldogs are on a two-game winning streak with victories over Georgia and Missouri.

Here are three things to watch and a score prediction for the Hogs' 12th SEC game of the season.

Arkansas basketball must force turnovers and capitalize

The Hogs have recorded at least eight steals in three-straight games. The Bulldogs rank 267th in the country, committing 13 turnovers per game. Causing havoc on the defensive end should be a top priority for Arkansas.

But the Razorbacks must take advantage when they do force Mississippi State turnovers. Arkansas only scored 12 points off 12 Tennessee turnovers Wednesday night. By comparison, the Volunteers were able to convert 15 Arkansas turnovers into 28 points.

Feb 14, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Makhi Mitchell (15) reaches for a ball in the first half as Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) looks on at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State's 1-2 punch

Either Tolu Smith or Josh Hubbard have led the Bulldogs' in scoring in every SEC game this season. Smith has been particularly dominant since returning from injury mid-season, averaging a near double-double with 16.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

But Hubbard has been a high-ceiling threat all season. The 5-foot-10 guard has scored at least 20 points six times season. He's also made at least three 3-pointers in five of his last six games.

Arkansas will be challenged both on the perimeter and in the paint Saturday, and the Hogs will need big games from their centers in Makhi Mitchell, Chandler Lawson and Jalen Graham.

Can Hogs handle short break?

During Wednesday's post-Tennessee press conference, Eric Musselman bemoaned that Arkansas had to go from playing a late Wednesday night game into an early Saturday afternoon game against another SEC opponent with a full week's rest. The Razorbacks lost to LSU 95-74 the last time they were presented with a similar situation.

It will be interesting to see whether Arkansas fades in the second half. Either way, it's never a great sign when the head coach is complaining about off-the-floor obstacles.

Prediction: Mississippi State 81, Arkansas 70

Arkansas has just one true road win this season, and the Hogs will have to deal with the added adversity of a short break. Mississippi State will lean on its big man and make enough 3s to beat Arkansas and send the Hogs below .500 in Coach Musselman's tenure.

