Arkansas basketball vs. LSU: Scouting report, prediction as Hogs face Tigers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas basketball is back below .500 and barely alive in the race for a first-round bye at next week's SEC Tournament.

The Razorbacks (14-15, 5-11 SEC) must win both of their remaining games and hope that Texas A&M loses its final two contests to avoid playing on the opening day of the tournament. Arkansas begins a critical final stretch Wednesday night against LSU.

The Tigers (16-13, 8-8) are going for the season sweep and hoping to boost their NCAA Tournament resume. LSU trounced Arkansas at home in the teams' previous meeting on Feb. 3., and the Tigers have won their last two games.

Arkansas, meanwhile, is coming off back-to-back losses to Vanderbilt and Kentucky.

Here are three things to watch and a score prediction for the Hogs' 17th SEC game of the season.

Arkansas basketball can't let Will Baker get hot

Baker has found some consistency since torching the Hogs for 25 points on 4-of-5 shooting from three. The 7-foot big man can stretch the floor and score inside, and he single-handedly wrecked the Arkansas defense in the previous matchup.

This could be a nice matchup for Trevon Brazile, but whoever checks Baker must force him into contested shots. There were too many open looks from long range in Baton Rouge.

Another shootout on the horizon?

The 196 points Arkansas gave up in losses to Vanderbilt and Kentucky marks the worst two-game stretch for the Hogs' defense all season. Giving up 100 to the Wildcats was one thing, but the Commodores' SEC-worst offense ran right through Arkansas for a shock upset.

The Razorbacks now rank 329th in the country by giving up 79.1 points per game, but the LSU defense isn't much better. Opponents average 74 points against the Tigers, which ranks 220th in the country.

After three weeks of relative consistency on defense, Arkansas is slipping as the season comes to a close. Bud Walton Arena could be treated to a high-scoring affair on Wednesday night.

Can Khalif Battle make history?

With another 30-point game against LSU, Battle would become the first Razorback to ever score 30 points in four straight games. He matched Mason Jones with three consecutive 30-point performances by dropping 34 against Kentucky on Saturday.

Battle's explosion has come out of nowhere, but he's carrying the Arkansas offense in recent weeks. Unfortunately, the Hogs are 1-2 during this 30-point streak. He will try to set a record and lead Arkansas to a victory against LSU.

Prediction: Arkansas 81, LSU 78

The Vanderbilt loss was a shock, but the competitiveness against Kentucky feels like a more accurate reflection of how this team is playing. Arkansas needs a win to keep any hope of a first-round bye in the SEC Tournament alive, and I think the resurgent offense does just enough against the Tigers.

