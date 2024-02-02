Arkansas basketball vs. LSU: Scouting report, prediction as Hogs face Tigers

Arkansas basketball is about to reach the midway point of its conference slate, and the Razorbacks are still searching for their first SEC winning streak of the season.

Arkansas (11-10, 2-6) will have a chance to secure that feat Saturday when it travels to face LSU. The Hogs are coming off a 91-84 win over Missouri Wednesday night. Trevon Brazile (knee) and Davonte Davis remained out in the midweek victory.

The Tigers (11-9, 3-4) will have a full week off before Saturday's game against Arkansas. LSU is in the midst of a three-game losing streak that includes defeats to Texas A&M, Georgia and Alabama.

Here is a look at three things to watch and a score prediction for the Hogs' ninth SEC game of the season.

Can Arkansas basketball cause havoc, again?

The Razorbacks recorded 10 steals and forced 18 turnovers in Wednesday's win over Missouri. Jalen Graham had four steals on his own, and the team's defensive aggression led to 25 points off turnovers.

Arkansas has struggled to create takeaways all season, but it has a great chance to keep the havoc rolling Saturday.

LSU ranks 282nd in the country committing 13.3 turnovers per game. Its two leading scorers — Jordan Wright and Jalen Cook — combine for 4.7 of those turnovers. Arkansas will need sustained defensive ball pressure and to cut off dribble drives they struggled with entering Wednesday, but there's a road toward easy buckets in this matchup.

Where does Arkansas go in the half-court?

The Hogs only attempted six three-pointers against Missouri. Eric Musselman said it was a focal point to attack the paint and turn down outside shots. LSU's defense could force a different mindset.

The Tigers give up 36.2% of their points to opposing teams from behind the three-point line. Only 20 teams in the country yield a higher percentage. Meanwhile, LSU ranks 13th in the country allowing just 43.1% off two-pointers.

Will Arkansas take what the LSU defense gives, or will the Hogs be vigilant about attacking the paint? After scoring 52 paint points Wednesday and getting big games from big men Makhi Mitchell and Jalen Graham, it seems like a good bet Arkansas will hunt inside shots until it can't find any.

Duel at the free-throw line?

Both teams love getting to the charity stripe. They combine to average 47.9 free throw attempts per game, with Arkansas ranking seventh in the country and LSU 69th.

Foul trouble and free throw attempts will be two key metrics on Saturday.

Prediction: Arkansas 75, LSU 71

I love what I've seen from Arkansas over the past two games. Playing two centers at the same time has given the Hogs an added element of physicality, and the bigs are responding on both ends of the floor. Is it sustainable offensively against the best teams in the league? Probably not, as Kentucky showed Saturday, but it gives Arkansas an identity. I think the new insistence on paint points is enough to get past LSU Saturday.

