Arkansas basketball vs Louisville: How to watch, stream, listen

Sitting a dandy 3-0 to start the year, the Arkansas basketball team has met all lofty expectations hoist upon them so far in 2022-23.

Their week in Hawaii, however, will be the real test.

Arkansas opens its Maui Invitational on Monday afternoon against a team in the exact opposite boat. Louisville is 0-3 with its fans proclaiming the Kenny Payne era a disaster. Payne is in his first year as a head coach anywhere after serving as an assistant at Kentucky for 11 years and in the NBA for another three.

Eric Musselman had a similar path before beginning at Nevada then jumping to Arkansas. He warned the assembled media after the Hogs’ win over South Dakota State on Wednesday that Louisville’s record wasn’t indicative of how good a team the Cardinals are.

All three Louisville losses have come by one point. They’ve fallen to Bellarmine, Wright State and Appalachian State.

Arkansas, at No. 9 in the country, probably doesn’t want to drop its first game in Hawaii, especially to a team 0-3.

One of them has to lose, though. And here’s how to watch it.

How to watch Arkansas vs. Louisville

Date: Monday, November 21, 2022

Time: 4 p.m. CT

Streaming: ESPN2

How to listen

Arkansas key players

Wing Ricky Council: 18.7 PPG, 3 RPG, 3.7 APG, 1.3 SPG

Forward Trevon Brazile: 14 PPG, 10 RPG, 1.3 BPG

Guard Devo Davis: 12.7 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 2 SPG

Louisville key players

Guard El Ellis: 24 PPG, 3.3 APG

Forward Jae’Lyn Withers: 10.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 2.3 SPG

Forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 10.3 PPG, 8.7 RPG

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman

Third year at Arkansas: 76-28, 33-20

Two NCAA Tournaments

Two Elite Eights

Louisville coach Kenny Payne

First-year head coach anywhere

New York Knicks assistant coach from 2020-22

Kentucky Wildcats assistant coach from 2010-20

