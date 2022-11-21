Arkansas basketball vs Louisville: How to watch, stream, listen
Sitting a dandy 3-0 to start the year, the Arkansas basketball team has met all lofty expectations hoist upon them so far in 2022-23.
Their week in Hawaii, however, will be the real test.
Arkansas opens its Maui Invitational on Monday afternoon against a team in the exact opposite boat. Louisville is 0-3 with its fans proclaiming the Kenny Payne era a disaster. Payne is in his first year as a head coach anywhere after serving as an assistant at Kentucky for 11 years and in the NBA for another three.
Eric Musselman had a similar path before beginning at Nevada then jumping to Arkansas. He warned the assembled media after the Hogs’ win over South Dakota State on Wednesday that Louisville’s record wasn’t indicative of how good a team the Cardinals are.
All three Louisville losses have come by one point. They’ve fallen to Bellarmine, Wright State and Appalachian State.
Arkansas, at No. 9 in the country, probably doesn’t want to drop its first game in Hawaii, especially to a team 0-3.
One of them has to lose, though. And here’s how to watch it.
How to watch Arkansas vs. Louisville
Date: Monday, November 21, 2022
Time: 4 p.m. CT
Streaming: ESPN2
How to listen
Arkansas key players
Wing Ricky Council: 18.7 PPG, 3 RPG, 3.7 APG, 1.3 SPG
Forward Trevon Brazile: 14 PPG, 10 RPG, 1.3 BPG
Guard Devo Davis: 12.7 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 2 SPG
Louisville key players
Guard El Ellis: 24 PPG, 3.3 APG
Forward Jae’Lyn Withers: 10.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 2.3 SPG
Forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 10.3 PPG, 8.7 RPG
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman
Third year at Arkansas: 76-28, 33-20
Two NCAA Tournaments
Two Elite Eights
Louisville coach Kenny Payne
First-year head coach anywhere
New York Knicks assistant coach from 2020-22
Kentucky Wildcats assistant coach from 2010-20