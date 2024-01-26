Arkansas basketball vs. Kentucky: Scouting report, prediction as Hogs host College Gameday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — College Gameday is coming to town and so is No. 6 Kentucky, with the Arkansas basketball season spiraling into obscurity.

The Razorbacks (10-9, 1-5 SEC) will host the Wildcats (14-4, 4-2) Saturday evening (5 p.m., ESPN) coming off back-to-back putrid performances in the SEC. Arkansas has lost to South Carolina and Ole Miss in its latest games by an average margin of 19.5 points.

Kentucky will also enter Saturday with a recent taste of defeat. The Gamecocks blew out the Wildcats 79-62 Tuesday night, with South Carolina getting hot from three-point range in the win.

Here is a look at three things to watch and a score prediction for the Hogs' seventh SEC game of the season.

Jan 24, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (2) reacts with Arkansas Razorbacks guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

How on Earth will Arkansas basketball slow down Kentucky's offense?

No team in the country scores more points per game than the Wildcats, who average 89.9 and have scored more than 90 points in 10 games this season. Kentucky has five different players who are double-figure scorers this season, and talented big man Zvonimir Ivisic recently became eligible and joined the team.

Any hopes for Arkansas must start with a much-improved performance for the backcourt. Ole Miss' starting guards scored 49 points Wednesday night against the Hogs, and Kentucky's has four guards all capable of leading the team in scoring. Rob Dillingham, Antonio Reeves, DJ Wagner and Reed Shephard present a monumental challenge for Arkansas, who desperately needs a good home performance.

Can the Razorbacks capitalize on two Kentucky struggles?

The Wildcats have not been a great defensive team all season and are coming off a second-straight loss on the road. Arkansas must take advantage of its home crowd and put together a cohesive offensive performance against leaky Kentucky.

The Wildcats are giving up 85.2 points per game in the SEC. Arkansas hasn't crossed that threshold since a 106-90 victory over UNC Wilmington and is coming off its worst offensive performance of the season against South Carolina.

Something will need to give Saturday.

Will Arkansas be healthy?

Tramon Mark missed the South Carolina game due to migraines, and Trevon Brazile didn't return after halftime with knee soreness. Makhi Mitchell and Khalif Battle also had to leave with injuries at various points of the loss to South Carolina.

Mark is the most pressing concern. Arkansas was at its worst on both ends of the floor with the Houston transfer out Wednesday. He is, at the moment, the only player Eric Musselman trusts on a nigh-to-night basis.

Prediction: No. 6 Kentucky 85, Arkansas 77

Bud Walton Arena should be a great environment, and Arkansas will be desperate for a victory, but Kentucky just has too much talent to fall against the faltering Hogs. Arkansas' hopes of an NCAA Tournament berth are evaporating fast, and the Wildcats will deliver another big blow to the Hogs' resume.

