Arkansas basketball vs. Kentucky: Scouting report, prediction as Hogs face Wildcats

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas basketball still has a shot to secure a first-round bye in the SEC Tournament, but a brutal three-game close to the season begins Saturday inside Rupp Arena.

The Razorbacks (14-14, 5-10 SEC) will hit the road to face No. 16 Kentucky (20-8, 10-5) this weekend, coming off a disappointing home loss to Vanderbilt Tuesday. A win against the Commodores would have lifted Arkansas out of the all-important bottom-four of the conference standings.

After Kentucky, Arkansas will finish the season with games against LSU and No. 14 Alabama. The Tigers crushed the Hogs earlier this year, while the season finale against the Crimson Tide will represent the teams' first matchup of the season.

Kentucky is going for the season sweep over Arkansas and coming off a dramatic win over Mississippi State. The Wildcats have now won four of their last five games.

Here are three things to watch and a score prediction for the Hogs' 16th SEC game of the season.

Jan 27, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard D.J. Wagner (21) drives in the first half against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Makhi Mitchell (15) at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Can Arkansas basketball replicate its defensive success from previous meeting?

Kentucky ranks third in the country by averaging 88.8 points per game and recently scored 117 in a win over Alabama. The offense is humming, but the 63 points scored by the Wildcats inside Bud Walton Arena on Jan. 27 represents their second-lowest scoring output of the season.

Arkansas brought the physicality to Kentucky without fouling, limiting the Wildcats to just 20 free throw attempts and nine made 3s.

Anything close to that defensive performance will give Arkansas a chance at the road upset. However, Kentucky should have its entire backcourt available. Freshman guard Rob Dillingham did not play in the teams' previous matchup.

What does Trevon Brazile bring to the contest?

Like the entire team, it's been a disappointing season for Brazile, who has had to battle struggles and injuries. He returned last weekend against Missouri and played 17 minutes off the bench Tuesday against Vanderbilt.

Brazile provided a spark by scoring 7 points and grabbing 5 rebounds before fouling out late in the game. His ability to knock down threes, while simultaneously giving Arkansas a bigger lineup to defend the paint, could be an x-factor against Kentucky. The Hogs missed his spacing down the stretch of their loss to the Wildcats.

If it's close, Reed Shepard must be stopped

Shepard has been a clutch player for Kentucky all season, and he's coming off a game-winning buzzer-beater in the Wildcats' 91-89 victory over Mississippi State Tuesday.

Against Arkansas, Shepard scored 11 points over the final 11 minutes and provided the dagger with a 3-pointer that stretched Kentucky's lead to nine with 1:27 remaining.

Arkansas will need to make Shepard a top priority if the Hogs stay within striking distance toward the closing stages. Unfortunately for the Razorbacks, he isn't the only Wildcat with a killer instinct, as Dillingham and Reeves have both had their moments throughout this season.

Prediction: Kentucky 83, Arkansas 72

Tuesday night's loss to Vanderbilt was a killer, and the momentum will continue to slide in the wrong direction this weekend. Kentucky is playing too well and has too many options on offense to let Arkansas pose as big a threat as the Hogs did in Fayetteville. If this forecast proves true, it'll be Eric Musselman's first loss inside Rupp Arena.

