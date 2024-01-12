Arkansas basketball vs. Florida: Scouting report, prediction for Razorbacks' SEC matchup

Arkansas basketball is in desperate need of a victory, but life in the SEC doesn't get any easier after two consecutive losses.

The Razorbacks (9-6, 0-2 SEC) will hit the road and face Florida (10-4, 0-2) on Saturday with both teams looking for their first league win. Arkansas is coming off a historic home loss against Auburn last weekend and a double-digit road defeat against Georgia on Wednesday night.

The Gators opened league play with losses to Kentucky and Ole Miss. Florida was on a six-game winning streak before back-to-back losses in the SEC.

Here is a look at three things to watch and a score prediction for the Hogs' third game of the SEC season.

Can Arkansas match Florida on the boards?

As of Wednesday night, Florida ranked as the top rebounding team in the entire country. The Gators average 45.2 rebounds per game, with 14.3 on the offensive end.

Arkansas has been inconsistent rebounding the ball all season, especially keeping opposing teams off the offensive glass. It will require a group effort from the Razorbacks as five different Gators average at least four rebounds per game. Tyrese Samuel leads the way at 8.7.

Arkansas hasn't found a consistent presence alongside Trevon Brazile in the front court. One of Jalen Graham, Chandler Lawson and Makhi Mitchell must bring their A-game on the road against Florida.

Track meet in The Swamp

There won't be a battle to determine the pace Saturday. Both teams want to run and get easy buckets in transition. Arkansas ranks 32nd in the country in possessions per game, and Florida ranks 17th.

The point guard matchup will be fascinating, with Arkansas' Keyon Menifield Jr. going up against Zyon Pullin. The Gators' floor general has been on a tear in recent weeks, scoring 23 points in a recent loss to Kentucky. His running mate in the backcourt, Walter Clayton Jr., averages 15.7 points per game to lead the Gators.

Can Arkansas match Florida's high tempo, get enough stops and take care of the basketball? It will be a huge challenge given the opponent and the Hogs' personal struggles this season.

Is a Gainesville winning streak on the horizon?

Arkansas has lost 13 of its past 14 road games against the Gators, but the one win came in the teams' most recent matchup. The Hogs knocked off Florida 82-74 in the 2021-22 season and overall have won three straight games against the Gators.

Prediction: Florida 77, Arkansas 69

Fool me once, shame on me. I won't be fooled again by this Razorbacks' team. While the second half against Georgia was an improvement, there are still so many issues for this version of Arkansas basketball. It's hard for me to find much optimism until the Hogs prove they can win an SEC game, and even worse, a road SEC game. Florida will outmuscle Arkansas inside and get just enough production from its backcourt to put Arkansas in a must-win situation at home against Texas A&M on Tuesday.

