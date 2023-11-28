Arkansas basketball vs. Duke: Scouting report, prediction for Hogs' dance with Blue Devils

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark -- No one in the Arkansas basketball program envisioned this kind of start to the 2023-24 season.

But the Razorbacks can take a big step toward steadying the ship in arguably their marquee game of the season.

Arkansas will host No. 7 Duke on Wednesday (8:15 CT, ESPN) in the ACC/SEC Challenge. This will be the fifth meeting between the two schools; the previous four games have been split, including the ultimate bragging rights of the Razorbacks topping the Blue Devils in the 1994 national championship.

Both teams entered this season with Final Four aspirations. Arkansas (4-3) dropped out of the AP Top 25 poll this week after going 1-2 in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Duke (5-1) has won three straight games after losing at home to No. 2 Arizona in the first week of the season.

Here are three things to watch for Arkansas and a score prediction.

More: North Carolina routs Arkansas basketball in Battle 4 Atlantis third-place game

More: Turnovers doom Arkansas basketball in Battle 4 Atlantis loss to Memphis

What happens for Arkansas basketball with, or without, Tramon Mark?

Mark's status is still up in the air after the Houston transfer had to be stretchered off the floor during the loss to North Carolina on Friday. A team spokesperson said Monday that there was no update to Mark's status, and he had not yet been ruled out for the Duke game.

Still, it seems unlikely that Mark would go from a wheelchair Saturday, to a spine specialist Monday to taking the floor Wednesday. How would Arkansas cope without its best player to start the season?

Mark leads Arkansas in scoring, averaging 18.4 points per game on 55.4% shooting. El Ellis and Khalif Battle will need to play more efficient basketball, and Davonte Davis will shoulder a bigger defensive responsibility. There could also be more minutes for Jeremiah Davenport, who provided a spark against the Tar Heels but still hasn't found a groove offensively through the first seven games.

"Well, it’s not ideal to have a guy that’s in my opinion one of the toughest competitors that I’ve ever coached. I think that’s where you start with T-Mark," Musselman said about missing Mark for any games. "His toughness, his competitive nature and his will to win, and then you add in he’s your leading scorer."

Arkansas was supposed to be a deep team this season. The Hogs need to prove their depth is a strength against Duke and for the foreseeable future until Mark returns.

Time to get hungry for the basketball

Eric Musselman and Arkansas hope to rebound from a tough trip to the Bahamas at home Wednesday vs. Duke.

Steals and rebounds are opportunities to give your team extra possessions, but Arkansas has struggled mightily in both departments to start the season.

Creating turnovers has been a staple of the Musselman era, but the Razorbacks rank 280th in the country in steals per game (5.4). Last year, they finished 22nd (8.4).

The Hogs have smaller guards this year compared to past rosters and they're struggling to contain dribble penetration. Opposing teams are getting to the paint and opening up easy offense.

On the glass, Arkansas has been outrebounded in each of its three losses this season. The North Carolina game was particularly concerning, with the Tar Heels winning the rebounding margin 38-27.

Duke isn't an elite rebounding team, but Kyle Fillipowski presents a stiff test. The 7-footer averages 2.5 offensive rebounds per game and will try to get the Arkansas bigs in foul trouble, which happened far too often in The Bahamas.

Which guard can create offense for others?

Can Khalif Battle and the Arkansas guards find more teammates for buckets?

Despite all of the good Layden Blocker provided at The Battle 4 Atlantis, Musselman was quick to point out during Monday's press conference the freshman's lack of assists (2) in 72 minutes of action.

That isn't exclusively a Blocker problem, though. Arkansas is 294th in the country in assists per game (10.3) and 261st in assist-to-turnover ratio.

"We need way more assists. The ball’s got to move way better than it has," Musselman said.

Ellis, Battle and Davis have also struggled to create good looks for their teammates. The offense has become too one-on-one oriented and reliant on free throws. Playing time in the backcourt is still up for grabs. If any point guard shows a consistent ability to generate offense for others, he should surely see an increased role.

Prediction

Arkansas 74, Duke 70: Bud Walton Arena is going to be rocking, and the Razorbacks should come out inspired in a rematch of the 1994 NCAA final. As long as the Razorbacks can survive on the glass and reduce their turnovers, I think they matchup well with Duke. All of a sudden, Arkansas needs to start building out its tournament resume, and it will get its best win of the year Wednesday night.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas basketball vs. Duke: Score prediction, scouting report