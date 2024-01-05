Arkansas basketball vs. Auburn: Scouting report, prediction for Razorbacks' SEC opener

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas basketball will begin its conference slate with a chance at snagging a home upset and an all-important Quad 1 victory.

The Razorbacks (9-4) welcome No. 25 Auburn (11-2) to Bud Walton Arena Saturday (1 p.m., ESPN2) to kick off their SEC season. Last time out, Arkansas posted its best offensive performance of the season in a 106-90 victory over UNC Wilmington.

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl and Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman shake hands before the game as Auburn Tigers take on Arkansas Razorbacks at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.

The Tigers come to Fayetteville ranked inside the top 25 for the first time all season. Bruce Pearl's team is on a six-game losing streak with its only losses of the season coming to Baylor and Appalachian State.

The last time Auburn came to Bud Walton Arena, Arkansas took down No. 1 Auburn 80-76 in overtime

Here is a look at three things to watch and a score prediction for the Hogs' first game of 2024.

Auburn Tigers guard Aden Holloway (1) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama State Hornets at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023.

Impressive point guards set to duel

Keyon Menifield Jr. has been a revelation for Arkansas. After obtaining an NCAA waiver on Dec. 15 to become eligible this season, the Washington transfer has sparked a resurgent Hogs' offense and brought plenty of energy to the defensive end through three games. He finished with a career-high 32 points in a coming-out part against UNCW.

Menifield's direct opposition Saturday will be freshman Aden Holloway, a five-star recruit who has made a seamless transition to college basketball. Holloway is averaging 10.5 points, 3.9 assists and just one turnover per game.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said Holloway's pace, shot-making and overall organization of the Auburn offense have made him one of the SEC's best point guards. Menifield will have the first big test of his Arkansas career on Saturday, and whichever point guard better dictates the game's pace will have a great chance to start 1-0 in the league.

Can Arkansas slow down Johni Broome?

Broome is an interior force. Auburn's 6-foot-10 forward averages 15.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and two blocks per game. He's scored at least 15 points in nine of Auburn's 13 games.

Arkansas has been solid defending big me this season and kept Kyle Filipowski in check during the home upset over Duke, but Broome presents a more physical challenge.

Chandler Lawson, Jalen Graham, Makhi Mitchell and maybe even Trevon Brazile should get a shot guarding Broome. Arkansas has shown flashes of brilliance with a four-guard lineup, but that might not be possible against Broome and fellow Auburn forward Jaylin Williams. If the Hogs have to send help inside, that could open things up for the Auburn shooters.

Dec 21, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Tramon Mark (12) drives to the basket during the second half against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 83-73. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Will the Tigers stay hot from three?

Auburn is not a prolific team from long range. The Tigers shoot 33.4% from three and rank 172nd in the country. By comparison, Arkansas is 114th at 34.8%.

However, Auburn is 23-for-60 (38.3%) over its last two games and used an early flurry of threes to rout Penn Tuesday night. Even Broome, who entered the contest having missed 16 straight shots from deep, drilled a trio of three-pointers.

"You’ve got to guard both. That’s what good players and good teams do," Musselman said. "They're a threat on the perimeter, and they’re a threat on the dribble drive and they are a threat at the rim."

Prediction: Arkansas 81, Auburn 77

This figures to be a track meet, with both teams hungry for a fast pace and plenty of possessions. Arkansas is coming off its best performance since the win over Duke, and while the Hogs have not been consistent this season, they have mostly been terrific inside Bud Walton Arena. This game should go down to the wire, but I think the home-court advantage gives Arkansas just enough of an edge to start SEC play with a victory.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas basketball vs. Auburn: Score prediction, scouting report