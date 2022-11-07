Arkansas Basketball: Twitter pre-game reactions for Razorbacks season opener

As we approach the end of the Razorbacks’ season on the football field, fans in Fayetteville have something else to get excited about.

The Hogs on the court.

Arkansas comes into the 2022-23 season ranked No. 10 in the preseason polls, with some experts predicting they will make it to the final four.

Eric Musselman brings in one of the best recruiting classes, highlighted by Nick Smith Jr., combined with some solid transfers. Smith will have to wait to make his debut, however. It was announced Monday afternoon he was being held out for precautionary reasons because of a knee injury.

Now that it is time for the real season, let’s see how fans prepare for the Razorbacks season on the hardwood.

Arkansas and Texas in the Final Four?

Since college basketball is back, can’t wait for Arkansas and Texas to make their Final Four run this year — ɴᴀᴛʜᴀɴ 🕊🇰🇭 (@NathanKHSO) November 7, 2022

They weren't wrong

I don’t like these hints I keep seeing from people about a certain Arkansas basketball player being injured. Y’all better be wrong. That isn’t how this season is supposed to start. — HogAnon (@anonhog) November 7, 2022

Fans are ready

Good morning. The Arkansas Razorbacks play basketball today. Plan accordingly. — Clutch Sports: Arkansas (@ClutchSportsArk) November 7, 2022

Eric Musselman for Coach of the Year

POTY: Hunter Dickinson

COTY: Eric Musselman

FOTY: Nick Smith

DPOY: Marcus Sasser — David Campbell (@davidcampMIZ) November 7, 2022

They're still killing Sam Pittman

Pittman is our Mike Anderson. Now we need our Eric Musselman — Short King of Hog Tw¡tter☃️ (@DylanDavis22002) November 5, 2022

College basketball's opening night is a bit of a mess

Dynasty CBB off to a nice start. Nick Smith out tonight and possibly longer. Isaiah Stevens already gonna be out for awhile and Terry Roberts is away from the team. How is your day going? pic.twitter.com/OgwCitWdj8 — Walt Waddell (@DubDeuces85) November 7, 2022

Not what a curse is, but we get it

We are actually cursed — Grayson Failla (@ALLIAFNOSYARG) November 7, 2022

This is the year it changes

I say every year I won't let sports I can't control affect my mood and every damn year I'm proven a liar https://t.co/Q1JFnT8o3N — iSports – Arkansas 5-4 (2-3) (@iSportsArkansas) November 7, 2022

Too many college fans hate the NBA

Muss is prepping Nick Smith JR for the NBA with a DNP (load management) — Jeff Yeager (@jyeag4) November 7, 2022

