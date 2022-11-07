Arkansas Basketball: Twitter pre-game reactions for Razorbacks season opener
As we approach the end of the Razorbacks’ season on the football field, fans in Fayetteville have something else to get excited about.
The Hogs on the court.
Arkansas comes into the 2022-23 season ranked No. 10 in the preseason polls, with some experts predicting they will make it to the final four.
Eric Musselman brings in one of the best recruiting classes, highlighted by Nick Smith Jr., combined with some solid transfers. Smith will have to wait to make his debut, however. It was announced Monday afternoon he was being held out for precautionary reasons because of a knee injury.
Now that it is time for the real season, let’s see how fans prepare for the Razorbacks season on the hardwood.
Arkansas and Texas in the Final Four?
Since college basketball is back, can’t wait for Arkansas and Texas to make their Final Four run this year
— ɴᴀᴛʜᴀɴ 🕊🇰🇭 (@NathanKHSO) November 7, 2022
They weren't wrong
I don’t like these hints I keep seeing from people about a certain Arkansas basketball player being injured. Y’all better be wrong. That isn’t how this season is supposed to start.
— HogAnon (@anonhog) November 7, 2022
Fans are ready
Good morning. The Arkansas Razorbacks play basketball today. Plan accordingly.
— Clutch Sports: Arkansas (@ClutchSportsArk) November 7, 2022
Eric Musselman for Coach of the Year
POTY: Hunter Dickinson
COTY: Eric Musselman
FOTY: Nick Smith
DPOY: Marcus Sasser
— David Campbell (@davidcampMIZ) November 7, 2022
They're still killing Sam Pittman
Pittman is our Mike Anderson. Now we need our Eric Musselman
— Short King of Hog Tw¡tter☃️ (@DylanDavis22002) November 5, 2022
College basketball's opening night is a bit of a mess
Dynasty CBB off to a nice start. Nick Smith out tonight and possibly longer. Isaiah Stevens already gonna be out for awhile and Terry Roberts is away from the team. How is your day going? pic.twitter.com/OgwCitWdj8
— Walt Waddell (@DubDeuces85) November 7, 2022
Not what a curse is, but we get it
We are actually cursed
— Grayson Failla (@ALLIAFNOSYARG) November 7, 2022
This is the year it changes
I say every year I won't let sports I can't control affect my mood and every damn year I'm proven a liar https://t.co/Q1JFnT8o3N
— iSports – Arkansas 5-4 (2-3) (@iSportsArkansas) November 7, 2022
Too many college fans hate the NBA
Muss is prepping Nick Smith JR for the NBA with a DNP (load management)
— Jeff Yeager (@jyeag4) November 7, 2022