Arkansas basketball touts Kentucky's NBA success with new John Calipari graphic shared on X

John Calipari has earned a reputation as an elite recruiter who gets guys to the NBA.

His 15 years as the coach at Kentucky and stops at UMass and Memphis bear that to be an absolute fact. Calipari has sent 58 players he coached to the NBA − including 41 first round picks and four No. 1 overall picks. After being introduced as the newest coach at Arkansas on Wednesday, the Razorbacks' X account (formerly Twitter) touted Calipari's past success as a coach to hype up its program under its regime.

The Arkansas men's basketball account tweeted a graphic touting the previous draft's success. Calipari was joined by former Wildcat stars Tyler Herro, PJ Washington, and Keldon Johnson in the graphic, and Arkansas was met with criticism online from Kentucky fans and other college basketball fans.

Next level talent. pic.twitter.com/lMgQvm5t3s — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) April 11, 2024

John Calipari's NBA Draft success

The three players in the graphic were all recent NBA lottery draft picks, all going in the 2019 NBA Draft. Washington was selected 13th by the Charlotte Hornets, Herro was selected one pick later by the Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs picked Johnson 19th. They all posed with Calipari after being selected.

Derrick Rose (Memphis, 2008) joins Kentucky stars John Wall (2010), Anthony Davis (2012) and Karl Anthony-Towns (2015) as former Calipari players to be selected No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft. Additionally, 27 players have been selected in the top 15 in the draft under Calipari.

But as many X users alluded to, Calipari has yet to coach a game with Arkansas. Heck, as he even pointed out at his press conference, Calipari doesn't have a team lined up with the Razorbacks yet.

"I met with the team; there is no team..." Calipari said. "...We have to get a roster together."

Social media reactions to Arkansas men's basketball tweet

