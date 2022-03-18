Arkansas basketball survives Vermont in NCAA Tournament's first round

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Upsets were in the air at KeyBank Center on Thursday, but Arkansas basketball hung on to avoid becoming the third team upset by a lower seed in a wild opening act of the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 4 seed Razorbacks beat No. 12 seed Vermont 75-71 to advance.

No. 5 seeds UConn and Iowa were both upset here earlier in the day, and while Vermont threatened late, guard JD Notae came alive in the second half to score all of his 17 points and help lift the Razorbacks into March Madness' second round.

Arkansas outrebounded Vermont 39-32. Ten came from Jaylin Williams, and eight were offensive rebounds that came against the nation's No. 1 defensive rebounding team, according to KenPom's ratings.

The Razorbacks will play No. 13 seed New Mexico State (28-6) on Saturday (7:40 p.m., TNT). The Aggies upset defeated UConn 70-63 just before Arkansas (26-8) and Vermont (28-6) took the floor.

A review in the final nine seconds gave Arkansas possession with a two-point lead. Vermont fouled Notae, who made both free throws and made it a four-point game. Vermont missed a 3-pointer and Williams grabbed the rebound to seal the win.

Notae limited early

For the second straight game, Notae got into early foul trouble. He had two by the 6:20 mark in the first half. But even when he was on the floor, he struggled.

Notae was 0-for-4 in the first half and 0-for-2 at the free-throw line. He had a similarly quiet night in Arkansas' SEC Tournament semifinal loss to Texas A&M, when he scored five points. That was the first time he hadn't scored in double digits this season.

Umude and Davis step up

With Notae having a hard time scoring, guards Stanley Umude and Davonte Davis came to play. Arkansas got down early, but both players were key in a sequence that helped give the Razorbacks their first lead.

With Arkansas down two early in the first half, Davis scored eight consecutive points, including a personal 5-0 run. After a Jaylin Williams bucket gave Arkansas a one-point lead, Umude got a big block on the other end. He then made a jumper to increase the lead to three.

Umude had a team-high 21 points, and Davis added 14 points and three assists.

Second-half surge favors Vermont

Arkansas had a seven-point lead at halftime. The second half started with Notae's first basket, but it was immediately followed by his third foul.

Vermont locked down Umude for the first few minutes, not allowing him a shot until about five minutes in. He didn't have a make until about seven minutes in.

The Catamounts capitalized, putting together a 12-0 run in the opening five minutes of the second half. Leading scorer Ryan Davis had nine straight points for Vermont, including five at the tail end of that run.

Arkansas held on by making 16 of 18 second-half free throws to offset Vermont shooting 16 of 33 from the field.

