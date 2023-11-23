Arkansas basketball survives in double OT against Stanford at Battle 4 Atlantis opener

Pictures aren't drawn on an NCAA Tournament resume, and the Arkansas basketball team will be thankful for an ugly win to open the Battle 4 Atlantis, rather than a second-straight defeat.

The No. 20 Razorbacks (4-1) knocked off Stanford 77-74 in double overtime Wednesday night in The Bahamas. The Hogs didn't make a field goal during the first overtime and missed 18 of their final 24 shots.

Nov 22, 2023; Paradise Island, BAHAMAS; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (2) reacts after scoring during the first half against the Stanford Cardinal

Arkansas trailed 54-49 with 3:58 remaining in regulation before rallying to force the first extra period. The Hogs led by three in the final seconds of overtime, but a buzzer-beating three from Benny Gealer forced five more minutes.

Here are four observations from the tight Arkansas win that sets up a semifinal matchup with Memphis on Thursday at 4 p.m. CT.

Tramon Mark is the Arkansas basketball closer

Just as he did in the preseason exhibition against Purdue, Mark played the closer role in the Razorbacks win over Stanford. He scored the Hogs' final six points in the second overtime, getting to the paint for two layups and hitting a clutch jumper. All three baskets were in isolation situations where Mark went right after his defender.

The Houston transfer finished with a game-high 25 points despite shooting just 6 for 15 from the field. He did most of his damage from the free throw line, knocking down 12 of 15 attempts.

Nov 22, 2023; Paradise Island, BAHAMAS; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) loses the ball during the first half against the Stanford Cardinal

Defense makes significant strides

Coach Eric Musselman has bemoaned his team's defensive capabilities to the start of the season. It seems the loss to UNC-Greensboro on Friday night was a breaking point.

Musselman shifted his starting lineup to open the Battle 4 Atlantis, with point guard El Ellis being replaced by center Makhi Mitchell. The message was clear — Arkansas needed to be more physical — and the Razorbacks responded.

Stanford shot just 40% overall and struggled to create open looks. The Cardinal also committed 19 turnovers, while Chandler Lawson and Trevon Brazile were dominant forces inside. Lawson finished with five blocks, while Brazile had 17 rebounds to go along with 14 points.

Ugly stuff on offense

The Razorbacks missed 17 layups, shot 30.3% from the field and 26.3% from three. The offense was stuck in the mud, with the only saving grace being 26 made free throws.

Ellis, who leads Arkansas in assists this season, played just six minutes. Arkansas struggled to score with him on the bench with only six assists on its 23 made field goals.

The defense improved, but Arkansas still hasn't played a complete game since a season-opening victory over Alcorn State.

Layden Blocker provides some juice

Coming into Wednesday, the freshman from Little Rock had only played 14 minutes and still hadn't scored in his college career, but Blocker provided some much-needed energy in the second half against Stanford.

Missing a wide-open dunk was Blocker's only mistake, finishing with four points, three steals and was plus-11 in 16 minutes. His performance against the Cardinal warrants more playing time.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas basketball tops Stanford in Battle 4 Atlantis opener